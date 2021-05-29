Center recalls World Bank chief Secy, hours after Mamatas snubbed Prime Minister Modi





In an unprecedented move, the Union government recalled West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and called on the state government to immediately relieve the officer by ordering him to report to Delhi Monday. Bandyopadhyay, a 1987 IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre, was due to retire on May 31 after reaching the age of 60. However, he was granted a three-month extension. The move comes hours after he failed to show up to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda, nor did he attend the meeting called later by the Prime Minister to consider the post-cyclone situation. Yaas in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Modi in Kalaikunda and briefed him on the situation, and also requested a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore for the state. She, however, skipped the review meeting and traveled to Digha to review the relief and restoration work there. The Banerjees’ decision to skip the meeting called by the prime minister has been criticized by BJP leaders, including Home Secretary Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. The centers are believed to be moving to recall Bandyopadhyay in response to the Banerjees’ action earlier today. In a statement to the state government, the Ministry of Personnel said on Friday that the Cabinet Appointments Committee approved the placement of Bandyopadhyay’s services with the Government of India in accordance with the provisions of Rule 6 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service. (frame). Rules, 1954, with immediate effect. “Accordingly, the State Government is urged to relieve the officer with immediate effect and order him to report to the Personnel and Training Department, North Block, New Delhi by 10 a.m. on May 31, 2021”, he indicated. The rule states that a senior executive may, with the agreement of the state governments concerned and the central government, be delegated to the service of the central government or another state government. “Provided that in the event of disagreement, the matter is decided by the central government and the state government or state governments concerned will give effect to the central government’s decision,” he said. Bandyopadhyay took over as West Bengal’s chief secretary after Rajiv Sinha retired in September last year. Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office indicates that Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities, of which Rs 500 crore would go to West Bengal. Modi also graciously declared Rs 2 lakh to the deceased’s next of kin and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the cyclone, according to the statement. Cyclone “ Yaas ” ransacked parts of India’s east coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. (With contributions from PTI and Rabi Banerjee)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos