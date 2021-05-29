Democrats: President’s instructions clear, don’t make TWK a policy of sacking KPK officers





Merdeka.com – The Democratic Party called on the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) is more transparent about the fate of 51 out of 75 employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK). This was stated by the head of the Democratic Party’s PDP Strategic Communication Agency, Herzaky Mahendra, in accordance with the order of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) concerning the fate of the KPK. “When the KPK is still firing, the public is waiting for the KPK to be more transparent as to why the layoffs are still going on, as the president’s directive is clear not to make TWK the basis for the firing,” he said. he said in a press release. short message to merdeka.com, Friday (5/28). He said the public expected transparency from the KPK. Because, he says, it must be clear and nothing to hide. “The public expects the transparency of the KPK’s explanation because the law must be clear, nothing is hidden, fair and there is legal certainty,” he explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi made a statement regarding the controversy over the dismissal of 75 KPK employees by Firli Bahuri. Jokowi disagree 75 employees who fail the National Insight Test (TWK) will be laid off. “The Commission for the Elimination of Corruption must have the best human resources and be firmly committed to eliminating the efforts Corruption. Therefore, the transfer of the status of KPK employees to state officials (ASN) must be part of a more systematic effort to eradicate corruption, ”Jokowi told the Presidential Youtube Secretariat on Monday (5/17 ). According to Jokowi, the results of the National Insights Test for KPK employees should be used as input data for measures to improve the anti-corruption institution. “And it is not immediately used as a policy to fire 75 KPK officers who fail to pass the test,” he said. Jokowi. Even so, the KPK leadership did not follow the opinion Jokowi. They actually fired 51 KPK employees who did not pass the TWK test. [rhm]







