Regional exports show paltry growth of 1.8% – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to nine countries in the region registered a paltry growth of 1.818% while imports from the region increased by almost 31% in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (10MFY21 ) compared to a year ago, the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed.

The country’s exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives amount to a small amount of $ 3.191 billion, just $ 15.26 % of Pakistan’s total world exports of $ 20.906 billion during 10MFY21.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistani exports to its neighbors, leaving behind other populous countries India and Bangladesh. Pakistan conducted its border trade with its most distant neighbor, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and the Maldives by sea only.

In contrast, imports from these countries edged up to $ 10.754 billion during 10MFY21 from $ 7.638 billion in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 30.97%. Due to huge imports, Pakistan’s trade deficit with the region widened during the review period.

Pakistani exports to China registered positive growth in July-April 2020-21. The bulk of the share of regional exports, which accounts for 51.4%, is with China, while the rest is for eight countries.

Pakistani exports to China grew 16.22 pc to $ 1.640 billion in 10 MFY21, compared to $ 1.411 billion in 10 MFY20. The increase in export earnings has been noted in the post-Covid period. However, it is now unclear whether the gain is one-time or whether it is the result of the Commerce Ministry’s claims for negotiating preferential market access for local products under the second phase of the agreement. free trade with Beijing.

Contrary to this, imports from China rose 35% to $ 10.312 billion during the period under review from $ 8.211 billion last year. Most of the 95.88% of imports come solely from China, while the remaining imports come from eight other countries.

Pakistani exports to Afghanistan grew 2.35% to $ 828.727 million during 10 MFY21, compared to $ 809.685 million during the same period in FY20. Until a few years ago, Afghanistan was Pakistan’s second largest export destination after the United States.

Imports from Afghanistan grew 27.34% to $ 147.403 million from $ 115.747 million last year. Imports from Afghanistan have seen a visible improvement, especially essential kitchen items including tomatoes, potatoes and onions, as well as fresh and dried fruits.

The country’s exports to India fell 90.9% to $ 2.252 million this year, from $ 24.992 million in 10MFY20. Imports from India fell 56.5% to $ 153.601 million from $ 353.162 million last year. The government has suspended trade relations with New Delhi. Since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has only authorized the importation of pharmaceuticals from India.

Pakistan’s exports to Iran jumped 374.5% to $ 0.261 million in 10MFY21, from $ 0.055 million in 10MFY20. Most trade with Tehran takes place through informal channels in the border areas of Balochistan. No imports were made from Tehran during the period under review.

Exports to Bangladesh fell 17% to $ 497.396 million in 10MFY21, from $ 599.658 million. Imports from Dhaka grew 64.9 percent to $ 68.362 million this year from $ 41.450 million last year.

Likewise, exports to Sri Lanka fell 18.5% to $ 213.794 million in 10 MFY21, from $ 262,482 million the year before. Islamabad signed the very first FTA with Colombo, but trade between the two countries remains far from its true potential. Imports from Sri Lanka grew 14.6 percent to $ 72.081 million this year from $ 62.902 million last year.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s last visit to Sri Lanka, the two countries agreed to exploit the available potential of bilateral trade.

In contrast, Pakistani exports to Nepal fell 80.4 percent to $ 3.987 million in 10MFY21, from $ 20.374 million the year before. However, imports grew 140.87% to $ 0.937 million this year from $ 0.389 million last year.

Exports to the Maldives fell 20% to $ 4.945 million from $ 6.195 million. Imports grew 157.89% to $ 0.049 million this year from $ 0.019 million last year.

Export earnings to Bhutan were recorded at $ 0.043 million over 10 MFY21 from $ 0.094 million last year. During the month of March-April, no export products were sent to the Maldives.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos