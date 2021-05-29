Report: Prosecutors Can Use Mafia Law Against Donald Trump That Goes Up To 25 Years In Prison





How fucked up is Donald Trump? From a karmic point of view, let’s put it this way: the guy comes back in his next life like a urinal cake. And not a pretty urinal cake you’ll find in the men’s room of a Madison Avenue office building. But in this life, from a legal standpoint, how fucked up is he? On the one hand, he has not yet been charged with a crime. On the other, there are four criminal investigations against him and prosecutors in one of them have reportedly taken a major step of convening a grand jury to hear the evidence and possibly come back with indictments. And according to experts, the type of charges they are likely considering carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years. As in two and a half decades. Like at 7,475 next month! Donald Trump could very well die in prison. And what a shame that would be!

Politico reports that former prosecutors and defense attorneys believe Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and the Corrupt Organizations Act, originally used to crack down on the Mafia. I’m sure they’re thinking about it, longtime Manhattan defense attorney Robert Anello told reporters Josh Gerstein and Betsy Woodruff Swan. No self-respecting state prosecutor would give up on the corporate bribery charge. State law can be used with evidence of as few as three felonies involving a business or other business and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one to three years and a maximum sentence of 25 years. . It is a very serious crime, said Michael Shapiro, a defense attorney who used to prosecute corruption cases in New York City. Certainly there are many things that an organization or business could do to tackle corporate corruption, if they are all done with the aim of improving the company’s income illegally under an umbrella everything else registers.

For the politician:

The Vances team reportedly looked at a wide range of activities from both Trump and the Trump Organization, including whether Trump aides knowingly submitted inflated real estate appraisals to lenders and insurance companies while underestimating values ​​at low prices. tax purposes, as detailed in the New York Times. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made similar statements during testimony in the House in 2019 and cooperated with Vances’ office after serving time in federal prison on multiple counts.

Prosecutors are reportedly eyeing multiple properties in their investigation into possible financial wrongdoing, including Trumps Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, as reported by CNBC. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who recently agreed to coordinate her efforts with Vances, also reviewed the evaluations of the Trump Tower in Chicago and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, according to a file filed in court on the last year. The district attorney’s office also reviewed financial payments made during the 2016 campaign to two women in an attempt to prevent stories of alleged sex with Trump from being made public. Lawyers said the alternative explanations given for the payments could violate New York’s laws against false entry in business documents.

Yet not all lawyers are convinced that trying to claim Trumps’ entire business empire is a criminal enterprise is a great idea. Can you imagine a defense attorney standing up and saying: Are you saying that the whole business of Donald Trump is a criminal organization? asked former Manhattan Attorney DA Jeremy Saland. According to Saland, the best thing for prosecutors to do would be to lay specific charges on issues such as business or tax fraud. Why overload and complicate something that could be quite simple? He asked. Why muddy the water? Why give a defense attorney something that might confuse a jury and be able to say he beat a charge in a motion to dismiss? As Saland also pointed out, the penalties for crimes such as massive tax evasion are similar to those for corporate bribery, i.e. Trump could still disappear for a number of years. ‘he was doomed.

As for the news of Vances’ office summoning a grand jury, other experts say it will almost certainly lead to indictments. The impetus of one of these grand juries almost always means that the prosecutor has at least tentatively decided to present at least a few counts to the grand jury for consideration of an indictment or indictments. . Typically, the exact contours of these charges, against whom and what they will look like are not decided until much later in the long-term life of grand juries, Daniel Alonso, who served as deputy chief prosecutor under Vance, said at Politico. . And in Shapiros’ experience, the grand jury will almost always agree with prosecutors on the charges. I was a special prosecutor. I have presented a lot of cases to many special grand juries, Shapiro said. Prosecutors work with the grand jury on a daily basis. The natural thing that happens is that everyone has the idea of ​​being on the same team. Ultimately, the grand jury will do what prosecutors ask them to do. If after several months this grand jury is asked to lay charges against Trump and others, they will do so 999 times out of 1,000.

