China believes it will ‘own America’ in the next 15 years





President Biden issued a disturbing note on Friday in his remarks to US servicemen at a military base in Virginia, telling them his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing “will own America” ​​within the next 15 years. “We are in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told Joint Base Langley Eustis troops in Hampton. “The more complicated the world, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus. “I spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] from China that any world leader has had for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just one interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling with him to China and here, ”the president added. “He firmly believes that China, before the year [20]30, 35, is going to own America because autocracies can make quick decisions. “ The president did not specify what was meant by “his own America”. He made no further mention of China during his 23-minute remarks. Biden said on Friday he spent more time with Chinese President Xi Jinping “than any world leader.” Xinhua / Sipa United States “America is unique. Of all the nations of the world, was the only nation organized on the basis of an idea… ”Biden said in the speech. “None of you get their rights from your government; you get your rights just because you are a child of God. The government is there to protect these rights granted by God. No other government has relied on this notion. No one can defeat us except us. After opening his speech with a moving memory of his late son Beau, who served in the Iraq war, the president spoke of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Biden’s comments on China came during a speech at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Photo AP / Patrick Semansky “You have all just introduced yourself and done your job, and that has helped make sure that there has not been another attack on the homeland from Afghanistan in the past 20 years,” he said. -he declares. “And you never gave up until we brought justice to Osama Bin Laden.” Later in his remarks, Biden asserted that “the greatest threat and likelihood of attack from Al Qaeda or ISIS will not come from Afghanistan; it will come from five other regions of the world that have much more Al Qaeda presence and organizational structures, including ISIS. Praising the military as “1% of the population” who “defend 99% of the rest of us”, the president concluded his remarks by saying: “Thank you for your commitment to our country, because… you are the backbone from America… And I can’t tell you how much that matters. I think you just underestimate the consequence of who you are and what you do. So thanks.” Biden also said on Friday that terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda and ISIS are no longer major threats to the military. REUTERS / Ken Cedeno Earlier this week, Biden ordered the intelligence community to begin a 90-day review of the evidence to determine whether the coronavirus has escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China’s city.

