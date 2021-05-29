Political instability within the Erdogan government

As the Kobani trials progress, political and economic tensions escalate within President Erdogan’s government, writes Yanis Iqbal.

ON MAY 20, 2021, a Kurdish politician imprisoned Gültan Kışanak criticized Turkish prosecutors, Warning of “A political coup” as she defended herself in a courtroom in Ankara. All this happened in the context of the Kobani case – the largest political trial in modern Turkish history, with 108 leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) civil servants and parliamentarians sentenced to multiple life sentences, after a 3,350-page file indicting them on 38 counts of homicide.

They are blamed for the death of 37 demonstrators who were killed by Turkish security services and government-affiliated paramilitaries after the HDP called for street protests in the wake of the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inaction during the siege of Kobani in October 2014 in northern Syria.

May 18, 2021, former HDP co-chair Selahattin demirtaş accused President Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) from “Sitting in the judges’ seats” when the Kobani case reopens:

At a time when politics have become so dirty and corrupt and immorality has become evident, I want to state that my friends and I who are on trial here today are being prosecuted for political reasons. [This was] a political affair, a revenge case against the HDP. Everyone must be sure, we will not be in the Defendants’ chair. Don’t worry, people of Turkey. The wind will turn.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found no evidence to support the charge against the HDP members. Examination of the case in December 2020, the ECHR observed that the tweets used by HDP members to show their solidarity with the people of Kobani “Have remained within the limits of political discourse, insofar as they cannot be interpreted as a call to violence” and called for the immediate release of the HDP co-chair Selahattin demirtaş. However, the administration insensibly continued this campaign of persecution regardless of legal procedures. What is the reason for these actions?

HDP

When Turkish generals brought the country back to civilian rule in 1983 after three years of military rule, the socialist movement was paralyzed. A new constitution imposed a 10% threshold for parliament that aimed to exclude dissidents from the political system. Under these conditions, the Turkish left proved incapable of significantly influencing the post-dictatorship trajectory. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the main vehicle for progressive voters was the center-left Social Democratic Populist Party (SHP), which won almost 25% of the vote in 1987 and 20% four years later.

But the SHP has not been able to develop a strong left-wing program that could challenge the structural domination of the dominant conservative parties in Turkey. After 1991 he was absorbed into a coalition government led by Suleyman Demirel’s Center-right True Path Party (TPP) and, by the mid-1990s, had merged with the Kemalist Republican People’s Party (Cogeneration). A number of small groups were also active during the 1990s and 2000s, but their efforts did not result in noticeable success. The lackluster nature of the left ultimately contributed to the get up from the AKP.

In the parliamentary elections of June 2015, the AKP was unable to achieve the decisive victory that Erdogan needed to revise the Constitution. Its path was blocked by the HDP, which won 80 seats in Parliament with 13% of the vote – a historic achievement for the left in the face of the authoritarian-militarist structures that Erdoganism had instituted. The HDP is not purely a Kurdish party, although that is how it is often described in the media. It was formed in 2012 when a group of left-wing political organizations – all with strong pro-Kurdish views – declared they were forming an electoral coalition. The HDP has fairly conventional left-wing positions – against nuclear energy, for LGBT rights, against minority discrimination, for women’s equality, against neoliberalism, for workers’ power.

The AKP’s response to the June 2015 elections was the blatant display of criminal violence. Weeks after the election, a bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) – befriended by Erdogan in his anti-Assad operations in Syria – in the southern city of Suruç, radical students targeted radical students preparing a humanitarian convoy to deliver toys and books to Rojava, killing 33 people. Two months later, an HDP peace rally in Ankara was bombed, killing more than 100 people.

Reprisals from the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) gave the regime an excuse to relaunch counterinsurgency operations in the Kurdish regions. In the attack that followed, thousands of people lost their lives, including hundreds of civilians. More than 10,000 homes have been destroyed, tens of thousands of residents have been displaced and cities have been economically crippled. Crowds torched and vandalized party buildings of Kemalists, leftists and Kurds. They were mainly organized by the AKP Ottoman homes and the Fascist National Action Party (MHP) of the militias that murdered thousands of leftists and Alevis in the late 1970s.

In November 2015, Erdogan called a second election in coalition with the MHP. The MHP combines pan-Turkish ethnonationalism with rabid anti-communism, practiced to the death by its youth organization, the Gray wolves. The party also has deep ties to organized crime. Conservative nationalists rallied to give the AKP 50% of the vote and – due to Turkish electoral roles – 58% of parliamentary seats. With its renewed mandate, the Erdogan regime continued the work of decimating the left-Kurdish alliance: dozens of parliamentarians and HDP mayors were imprisoned in 2016 and municipalities under HDP control were prevented from functioning effectively.

Attacks against HDP have continued to this day. On March 17, 2021, the Turkish Parliament bare HDP legislator Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, doctor, of immunity from prosecution and revoked his parliamentary status on the grounds that he was accused of “propaganda in favor of a terrorist organization”. All that he did reports were retweeted in 2016 calling for the state and the PKK banned from reaching a peace deal.

Hours later, it was learned that one of the state’s top prosecutors had launched a case in the Constitutional Court demanding the dissolution of the HDP and a decision to ban 687 of its main political figures. It was because of his alleged close ties to the PKK and his inability to take a clear stance on “national issues”. Gergerlioğlu replied resolutely to the arbitrary acts of dispensation from power. He said he was elected by the people of Kocaeli, east of Istanbul, and would only follow their will. Gergerlioğlu moved into the HDP offices inside Parliament, where he slept until March 21, 2021 when police entered the building and arrested him on his way to morning prayers.

Economic woes

The crackdown on the HDP is closely linked to the economic difficulties facing the AKP government. On May 25, 2021, Erdogan sacked Oguzhan Ozbas, one of the vice-governors of the country’s central bank, the third senior official to be removed from his post in two months. The lira fell 1.2% against the dollar on the same day, bringing the currency’s losses to nearly 15% since March 2021, as the bank, under new management, feared to keep monetary policy tight for fight inflation.

According to Umit Akcay, the recent economic upheavals in Turkey follow a well-defined pattern: the government is taking steps to lower interest rates and promote growth, thereby creating higher inflation and currency devaluations, which Erdogan is trying to address through the austerity. This cycle has created an atmosphere of political instability, the effects of which can only be contained by a large-scale attack on opposition groups like the HDP. The economic stalemate in which the AKP government has been caught is rooted in a structural conflict at the heart of the current hegemonic bloc.

On the one hand, the Turkish bourgeoisie, integrated into the global financial system, demands an orthodox monetary policy and the implementation of austerity measures. These interests are complemented by a model of subordinate financialization that requires higher interest rates to attract investment and stimulate domestic growth. On the other hand, a significant part of Erdogan’s electoral base – small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the construction sector, Islamic capital groups that depend on state contracts and domestic credit markets. – will be affected by the rise in interest rates. These groups therefore claim the maintenance of cheap loans and a strong lira.

For the foreseeable future, tensions within Erdogan’s camp will continue to increase. The rapid escalation of austerity measures will alienate the masses from the government, giving left-wing forces a strong opportunity to expand their ideological network and gradually infiltrate popular consciousness. The decrease in control in the political arena will in turn lead to a tightening of repressive tactics against the opposition. This ever-growing link between neoliberalism and fascism is doomed to seriously undermine and perhaps defeat Erdogan’s harmful framework of pro-capitalist and authoritarian governance.

Yanis Iqbal is a freelance researcher and freelance writer based in Aligarh, India.

