Judge hears arguments in prosecution against Trump and Barr at 2020 Lafayette Square protest





A federal judge heard arguments on Friday over whether the constitutional rights of protesters were violated during the forced cleanup of Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020.

A federal judge examines arguments in four lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and local and federal law enforcement agencies, each claiming that protesters’ constitutional rights were violated on June 1, 2020, in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House.

The ACLU, representing Black Lives Matter DC, and three individual protesters argued that the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbang grenades was part of a coordinated attack on peaceful protesters protesting against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Other defendants in the case include the DC Metropolitan Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, US Park Police, Federal Bureau of Prisons, US Secret Service and the DC National Guard. .

Lafayette Square was forcibly cleaned minutes before a curfew imposed by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Soon after, Trump walked with other administration officials through Lafayette Square to St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he posed for photos with a bible.

The complainants argued that government officials who ordered and carried out the clearing of the park should be held accountable.

However, lawyers for Barr, park police and other defendants say federal officials cannot be sued for damages for constitutional violations that occur near the White House. They also call for qualified immunity – protection afforded to government officials, including police officers, against personal liability in civil matters, unless they violate “clearly established” law.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich has repeatedly stressed that the protesters are peaceful.

“You just can’t cry over someone with batons if they get away from you,” Friedrich said.

Friedrich also said the dispersal of the crowd took place before the 7 p.m. curfew, imposed by Bowser, after two nights of destructive protests in the nation’s capital.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice defended the clearing in the park.

“Federal officers are not violating First Amendment rights by moving protesters a few blocks, even though the protesters are mostly peaceful,” said John Martin.

Martin said the courts have always allowed law enforcement to protect the President of the United States.

“Presidential security is paramount,” Martin said. “No officer has ever been denied immunity for cleaning up an area before a president’s appearance.”

Representing the protesters, attorney Randy Mastro released a video and showed photos of chemicals sprayed by police while cleaning up the park.

“Your honor, why did this happen?” Was it to stop the violence? The attorney general himself said there had been no violence, ”Mastro said.

“The president tweeted that these peaceful protesters were national terrorists,” Mastro argued. “It is clear from the president’s own words that these demonstrators were targeted.”

Mastro said that if the defendants’ argument that all tactics are allowed to protect presidential security, “In theory, Lafayette Square could have been cleaned with live ammunition.”

After 90 minutes of argument, Friedrich took the matter under advisement and said she would rule in the near future.

