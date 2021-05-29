4% GDP surprises opponents: Prime Minister Imran Khan





NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the PTI government won the last general election due to the presence of neutral referees, dismissing claims that the 2018 ballots were rigged.

He was addressing a ceremony as the main guest after laying the foundation stone for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project. Imran said he had been the supporter of the neutral cricket referee and was not the one who wanted to win through rigging.

Pakistan was going through a critical phase in its history, he said, adding that the country’s economy was in bad shape when the PTI formed its government. Imran was told that the economic zone spanning more than 1,000 acres of land would be home to hundreds of factories.

He was told the project would provide jobs for around 200,000 people and attract direct investment of $ 4 billion. It is estimated that the project would add to a 3% increase in the KP’s GDP. Investment in the project would reach $ 30 billion when fully operational.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Federal Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister of Industry and Trade Abdul Karim Khan , KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and others were present on the occasion.

Imran said the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, which was the most important project in the China-Pakistan economic corridor, would create foreign investment opportunities and help Pakistan access international markets.

He said Peshawar would become a hub of business activities. He said that the future of Pakistanis is linked to industrialization, which has led to the creation of wealth for a country. He said many people were interested in the economic zone project, ordering the KP chief minister not to sell his land rather than lease it for industrial purposes.

Imran said the opposition was surprised to see how the GDP grew by 4%. He said the country is on the path to progress and prosperity. He said the current account has been in surplus for the past 10 months, adding that the flow of dollars has increased, while the Pakistani rupee has strengthened against the US dollar.

The prime minister said China is the only country in the world to make progress in all areas of knowledge. He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China, adding that the industrialization model of Western countries was old, which did not suit Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan should increase its exports. However, he said the country should not rely solely on the export of rice, sugar and wheat, adding that industrialization was the key to developing and creating wealth.

He said the government would help investors build industries. The government, he added, would spare no effort to attract foreign investment. He said Chinese investors are also looking to Pakistan due to the availability of cheap labor.

Pakistan, he recalled, would go bankrupt if China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had not provided financial assistance three years ago. He said the government had decided not to impose the lockdown, as it would create problems for the poor and avoid job opportunities for the poor.

