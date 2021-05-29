Trump Newsmax interview got half as many viewers as a ‘chopped’ replay





Donald Trump’s TV audience appears to be declining – at least based on Tuesday’s interview with the former president on Newsmax. The hour-long interview with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino averaged just 295,000 viewers, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

That’s less than half the eyeballs for a repeat of Food Network’s “Chopped,” which drew 651,000 people on average in the middle of a multi-hour marathon of the cooking competition in the 9-hour time slot. . And that’s about a third of what Bravo scored for a new episode of “Real Housewives of New York”.

Oh, and HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses” aired a new episode that started at 9:01 am, averaging 1.283 million total viewers. That’s more than four times the audience for Trump’s meeting with Cortes, a former high-level adviser to his 2020 re-election campaign who now co-hosts a prime-time show for right-wing Newsmax.

The former president, who has been increasingly critical of his former favorite Fox News, took to Newsmax to discuss his ousting from major social media platforms for his role in inciting the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6.

In the highly coveted age group of 25 to 54 advertisers, Newsmax Hour attracted an average of 62,000 viewers. “Botched,” on E, averaged 137,000 demo viewers that hour.

Needless to say, other cable news programs have done even better: MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” averaged 2.59 million total viewers and 355,000 in the demo. Meanwhile, while Fox News’ “Hannity,” a show Trump is known to frequent, drew 2.318 million total viewers with an average of 387,000 between 25 and 54. CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” attracted an average of 1.02 million viewers, including 222,000 in the key demo.

Oh, and “Peppa Pig,” which only lasted for half an hour from 9pm to 9:30 pm, also beat “Cortes & Pellegrino”. Nick Jr.’s “Peppa” drew an average of 320,000 viewers during his 30-minute streak that night. Of these, 109,000 were in the key demo.

