China prepares for the development of science-technology, focusing more on self-sufficiency





Self-sufficiency and self-sufficiency in science technology Accelerated efforts are needed to build China in a leading country in science and technology and to achieve self-sufficiency and self-sufficiency in science and technology at higher levels, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the meeting in which approximately 3,000 people participated. Noting the importance of making breakthroughs in basic technologies in key areas, President Xi stressed building a modern science and technology system with innovation confederations led by leading companies, supported by leading companies. universities and institutions, and coordinated innovation entities. He stressed the need to encourage problem-solving in large science-technology tasks, targeting the most urgent and pressing problems, and starting from the immediate and long-term needs of the country. Basic and original research is essential to expand new cognitive frontiers, he added. From China the pursuit of independence in scientific innovation is reflected in its various achievements, including the Beidou satellite navigation system, space exploration including lunar and Martian probes and the construction of From China own space station and the manned deep-water submersible Fendouzhe. The country has also developed its own high-speed rail technologies, 5G communication technologies, and artificial intelligence. He also underlined the role of national laboratories and scientific research institutes, high-level research universities and large science and technology companies, calling on them to achieve more strategic and essential scientific and technological achievements and strive to solve the main scientific and technological problems which affect From China overall development and long-term interests. Efforts to train top-notch science and technology personnel with global influence, regularly support a number of innovation teams, and train more high-quality technical and skilled personnel are important, Xi said. . Development strategy focused on innovation President Xi stressed the importance of innovation in the further development and shaping of the new development advantages mentioned in From China 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and long-term objectives until 2035. In 2016, the Chinese government set itself the goal of making China one of the most innovative countries by 2020 and one of the leading innovators by 2030, as well as a leading global power in S&T by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. Efforts are needed to deepen the reform of the science-technology system and form a core system that supports global innovation, Xi said, adding that the role of the state as an organizer of scientific innovations and major technologies should be fully played. . The Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as national strategic science and technology forces, should play a leading role, Xi said, adding that the China Association for Science and Engineering technology should take responsibility for the bridge between government and government. science and technology workers. He called for efforts to become deeply involved in global science and technology governance in areas such as public health and climate change, and to ensure that Chinese science and technology contributes more to building a community with a shared future for humanity. The Chinese President also sent his greetings to science and technology workers across the country before From China national science and technology workers day, which falls May 30. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-28/Xi-Jinping-stresses-sci-tech-self-strengthening-at-higher-levels-10Dr6N2aiu4/index.html SOURCE CGTN Related links www.cgtn.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos