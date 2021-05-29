Center recalls Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay after PM-Mamata Banerjee meets Row





Alapan Bandyopadhyay was recalled the day an argument broke out during a meeting between the Prime Minister and Mamata Banerjee New Delhi: The center issued an order to recall the state’s senior West Bengal official on a day when an argument broke out during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The tenure of Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was extended for three months just four days ago, before Friday’s order to recall him to the center came. The center asked Bengal to send Mr. Bandyopadhyay to the Personnel and Training Department office in Delhi by the morning of May 31. The development comes hours after Ms Banerjee skipped a meeting with Prime Minister Modi to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas, instead choosing a quick 15-minute interaction with him at an air base where his flight landed. She was scheduled to attend a cyclone damage review with PM Modi but left after giving him a report. The center alleged that Ms. Banerjee kept Prime Minister Modi and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waiting for half an hour. Trinamool Congress criticized the ’s decision to recall the senior officer. “Has this ever happened since independence? Forced central deputation of a chief secretary of a state. How low will Modi-Shah’s BJP go down? All because the people of Bengal humiliated the duo and chose Mamata Banerjee with an overwhelming tenure, ”Trinamool MP Sukhendu Says Sekhar Ray. This is not the first time that the center has recalled senior state officials to Delhi. Just before the assembly election in Bengal this year, three officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) were recalled. The Home Office is the senior supervisory authority for IPS officers, while the Personnel and Training Department (DoPT), which today gave the order to recall the secretary in Head of Bengal, reports to the Prime Minister’s Office or PMO. The center invoked Article 6 (1) of the IAS Rules (Framework) while ordering the recall of the Chief Secretary of Bengal. The provision reads as follows: “An executive officer may, with the consent of the governments of the states concerned and of the central government, be appointed to serve under the central government or another state government or under a corporation, association or a group of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or largely owned or controlled by the central government or by another state government. “ In the event of a disagreement between the center and the state over an officer’s central delegation, the rules state that “the matter shall be decided by the central government and the state government or the state governments concerned shall give effect to the central government decision. “

