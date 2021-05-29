Trump beats Paul Ryan for his speech lukewarm criticism of ex-presidents over taking GOP





Topline

Former President Donald Trump criticized former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday for a speech Ryan gave that offered a mild and indirect criticism of Trump’s take on the Republican Party.

WASHINGTON, DC – June 19: Accompanied by Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L), US … [+] President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a meeting with House Republicans at the United States Capitol June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump was on the Hill discussing immigration with House Republicans. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Getty Images key facts

Trump released two statements calling Ryan RINO an In Name Only Republican mocking his failed 2012 running for vice president and claiming Fox News viewers are shunning the network because Ryan is on the board of directors of Fox Corp.

Trump has sounded Ryans’ effort to remain influential in the GOP, arguing that he is weak and ineffective as president and that he has no idea what needs to be done for our country.

The comments come the day after Ryan, in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, said Tories are going nowhere if they depend on the populist appeal of a personality or second-rate imitations, a thinly veiled blow to Trump.

But Ryan, who has worked with Trump for two years although often reluctantly, only mentioned the ex-president by name twice in the speech, both times to congratulate him.

Trump, Ryan said, ushered in historic reforms and a triumph of practical conservative politics during his presidency, and brought many new voters into the GOP.

Key context

The relationship between Trump and Ryan has oscillated between animosity and unstable relaxation. Ryan approved Trump in June 2016, but Trump refused to approve Ryan for re-election in turn. Ryan then broke up with Trump in October on the Access Hollywood strip, but congratulated him on his victory the following month. Trump and Ryan worked together on the Obamacare repeal, tax cuts, and other key GOP laws between 2017 and 2019. Ryan never endorsed Trump in 2020.

Crucial quote

I was in the Great State of Wisconsin when they booed him off the podium, I literally had to come to his rescue, Trump said of Ryan in reference to a 2016 Trump rally in Ryans, hometown of Janesville.

Large number

53%. That’s the share of Republicans who see Trump as the real president in a Reuters / Ipsos poll released Monday despite President Joe Bidens’ victory highlighting Trump’s grip on the GOP.

