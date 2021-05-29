Trump wanted meat packing plants to run faster. Biden slows them down.





Former President Donald Trump has helped meat packers speed up production lines inside their factories to process more animals, despite fears it could lead to more injuries to workers. But so far, the Biden administration has delivered a very different message: not so fast.

The pork industry suffered a setback this week when Agriculture Department President Joe Bidens said he would comply with a court ruling overturning key elements of a meat conditioning rule from the Trump era. As a result, some hog production facilities will have to reduce the speed of their lines.

The Trump rule had allowed some factories to increase their speed above the traditional cap of 1,106 hogs per hour. But a federal judge in Minnesota ruled in March that USDA officials under Trump instituted the rule arbitrarily and capriciously, without considering worker safety. The judge gave pork processors and the USDA 90 days to fix the problem.

The pork industry lobby has asked the Biden administration to appeal the decision, arguing it would hurt meat production to slow factories. But it now seems unlikely that the administration will do so.

The USDA issued an alert on Wednesday telling hog factories to be ready to slow down their lines by June 30. The agency said it is committed to ensuring worker safety and a safe and reliable food supply, and that it plans to comply with the Minnesota ruling. .

The move was applauded by the United Food and Commercial Workers, a union representing 33,000 pork factory workers. The UFCW and progressive advocacy group Public Citizen filed a lawsuit in Minnesota, arguing the Trump rule was dangerous.

The safety of America’s frontline food workers must never again take precedence over corporate profits, union president Marc Perrone said in a statement.

Labor groups and the meat industry fought for years over the speed of the lines. Meat producers say they can safely increase production, but unions and occupational health experts say faster speeds come with more risk in an area known for repetitive strain injuries and other damage.

James Devaney via Getty Images Trump wanted to help meat factories run faster, but two of his rules seeking to accomplish this were overturned.

Late last year, the Trump administration issued a separate rule allowing certain poultry factories to increase their speed from 140 chickens per minute to 175.

It was a so-called midnight rulebook, issued just before the end of Trumps’ presidency, that would have served a long-term goal for the poultry industry, even though meat factories had some of the worst clusters of coronavirus of the country. A November 2020 study found that factories that received speed waivers had higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

But the new administration lifted the poultry rule in January, just days after Bidens’ inauguration.

The pork rule was implemented by the Trump administration in 2019. Only a handful of pork factories were operating at faster speeds in a pilot program dating back to the Clinton administration, but the Trump rule is said to have increased the number. factories that could run faster.

The National Pork Producers Council, an industry lobby, said the court’s decision to overturn the rule would be disastrous for pig farmers because they had raised pigs assuming factories could handle increased capacity. . The group urged the USDA to intervene.

So far, Bidens’ stance on line speeds is consistent with his statements as a candidate. He said during the election campaign a year ago that he believed the processing lines inside meat factories were moving too fast.

Whether it’s cattle, beef, pigs or chicken, they are borrowing that line faster and faster to increase the rate of profit, Biden told a Yahoo News town hall in May. 2020. People are getting sicker and sicker. People are hurt. The only thing we should do now is make sure these people are protected.

