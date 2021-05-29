Murad urges young people to prove their abilities as government backs them all





Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed on Friday urged young people to remain determined and engaged as the government would provide them with facilities and all their support under the prime minister’s Kamyab Jawan program.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute certificates and checks from Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan-Kamayab Jawan’s program here at the National University of Modern Languages ​​(NUML), he said the program was specially launched for empowerment young people and offer them opportunities.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Rector of NUML Major General (R) Muhammad Jaffar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Information Technology Board Shabahat Shah, Chairman of the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training ( NAVTTC) Javed Hassan, representatives of Tiger Force, beneficiary of the Kamyab Jawan program and students were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the Kamyab Jawan program was designed after conducting a thorough survey of students and aspiring entrepreneurs, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Appreciating the efforts of the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, he said his team provided feedback from young people and was also integrated into the youth initiative.

He said the Kamyab Jawan program was one of the best youth empowerment programs in the country, adding that investing in youth was one of the best investments.

Quoting the Italian proverb: “Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day.” Teach a man to fish, and you have fed him for a lifetime, ”he said as the young people were being trained under the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan program. He said that innovations and ideas are two very important elements of success in the business sector.

The minister said that when PTI came to power, information technology exports were less than $ 1 billion while today our exports have increased by 46 percent, adding that it was only a start and that the export of information technology could be further increased.

He said the current government is investing in young people in order to develop their skills and create opportunities.

He also praised the nation as the country had enlisted on Amazon.

The minister said it was the first time that a government itself approached young people and asked them to take out loans for small entrepreneurs. He said the economic situation is improving as innovative ideas launched by young people will bring more economic stability.

The minister also distributed checks and certificates to students. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video message to young people was also shown at the ceremony. Students and beneficiaries of the Kamyab Jawan program also shared their success stories and personal experiences.

