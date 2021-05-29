Biden: China believes it will ‘own America’ by 2035





President Biden, addressing the changing landscape of foreign threats against the country, told troops on Friday that China believes it will “own America” ​​within the next 15 years. “I spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader, ”Biden said, addressing Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., for Memorial Day remarks. He told the military that the world was in a battle between autocracies and democracies. “He strongly believes that China, before 2035, will own America because autocracies can make quick decisions,” Biden said. Congress is currently debating legislation to make the United States more competitive in science and technology to compete with China. Meanwhile, the Bidens administration is redoubling its efforts to find the origins of COVID-19 as they strike China for lack of transparency. CHINA PLAY WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON EVERY TURN General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week that the peace is “unraveling” as the United States competes with China. Biden also told the military that the United States will pivot its military efforts by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, arguing that the biggest threats from ISIS and al Qaeda will no longer be there. “Now that we’re downsizing, we’ll focus on the urgent work of rebuilding capacity on the horizon,” Biden said. JOHN CENA EXCUSES CHINA IN MANDARIN AFTER CALLING TAIWAN HIS OWN COUNTRY IN ‘F9’ INTERVIEW “The focus on the threat that has metastasized, the greatest threat and the greatest likelihood of attack by Al Qaeda or ISIS is not going to be for Afghanistan.” This will be from five other regions of the world that have much more Al Qaeda presence and organizational structures, including ISIS. ” Biden also told the troops that America is “unique” in that it is the only nation in the world based on an “idea.” “All the other nations that you can define by ethnicity, geography, religion. Except America, America was born from an idea,” he said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “None of you get your rights from your government. You get them because you are a child of God. The government is there to protect those God-granted rights. No other government has been based on this notion.”

