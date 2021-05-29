US envoy, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan after withdrawal – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: US envoy Angela Aggeler met with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to continue bilateral talks on Afghanistan after the withdrawal and the peace process.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, the overall regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the inter -services (ISPR) in a press release.

The meeting between the American charges daffaires and the head of the army was part of the ongoing engagement between the two countries on Afghanistan.

Several high-level contacts have taken place between the two sides over the past fortnight, starting with a telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Later, the national security advisers of the two countries met in Geneva and the US Secretary of Defense spoke by telephone with the chief of the army. In addition, several unannounced contacts were also said to have taken place.

The US dignitary appreciated the sincere efforts of Pakistanis to bring peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process, ISPR said.

It has been speculated that the United States requested bases in Pakistan after its forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

The speculation had followed President Joe Bidens’ statement that the United States would reorganize the region’s counterterrorism capabilities and substantial assets to prevent the re-emergence of terrorists from the threat to our homeland on the horizon. Well, hold the Taliban accountable for their commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the United States or its allies from Afghan soil.

The United States, in addition, has logistical requirements for the withdrawal. For Americans, Pakistan is a privileged choice for the future foundations of the fight against terrorism.

Foreign Minister Qureshi had told the Senate earlier this week that Pakistan would not allow US bases in the country. May this house and the Pakistani nation bear witness to my testimony that under Imran Khan, no American base will be built on Pakistani soil. Forget the past, he said.

The Pakistani government has categorically stated that we will not allow the kinetic use of drones and that we are not interested in monitoring your drones. This is a very clear policy of this government, added Qureshi.

US bases are a sensitive issue in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban, meanwhile, warned neighbors against welcoming US forces after they left Afghanistan, saying such action would be seen as provocative.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

