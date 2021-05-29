Suvendu Adhikari blames Mamata for skipping meeting with Prime Minister Modi, says a gloomy day for the ethics of cooperative federalism









ANI |

Update: May 28, 2021 10:39 PM IS

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cyclone Yaas, BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari on Friday described the dark day event in the long-standing ethics of cooperative federalism in India. .

“Today is a dark day in India’s long-standing ethic of cooperative federalism, a principle held sacred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again shown that she was insensitive to the suffering of the people of West Bengal, ”Adhikari tweeted.

“The way Mamata Didi behaved with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects her dictatorial nature and her lack of respect for constitutional values. Instead of working with the Prime Minister for the betterment of West Bengal, she indulges in petty politics. It’s disgusting to skip the meeting, ”the BJP chief said.

Adhikari said that despite the difference in opinions and ideology, key ministers who belong to non-NDA parties worked in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time of the crisis. He shared photos of meetings between Prime Minister Modi and leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan, Naveen Patnayak, Omar Abdullah and the late J Jayalalithaa.

“On previous occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the floods and cyclone situations with various chief ministers who were from non-NDA parties. None of these chief ministers behaved like Mamata Didi behaved today. There is a time for politics and a time for governance. Didi cannot understand this, ”Adhikari said.

He further alleged that the West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had embezzled the Amphan relief fund provided by the Center.

“If her track record is valid, Mamata Didi’s administration has not been able to handle Amphan’s relief. Rampant looting has ravaged relief work. Even now, West Bengal is suffering and the government of the United Nations is suffering. ‘State is in absent mode,’ he said.

BJP chairman JP Nadda also criticized Banerjee for not attending the review meeting chaired by the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji holds the principle of cooperative federalism very sacred and has actively worked with all the chief ministers, regardless of their party, to bring relief to the people. Unsurprisingly, Mamata Banerjee’s tactics and petty politics have once again come to haunt the people of Bengal. Nadda tweeted.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly alongside the citizens of West Bengal in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas, Mamata ji should also put his ego aside for the welfare of the people. His absence from the Prime Minister’s meeting is the murder of the constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism, ”said the head of the BJP.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclone situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attend the meeting. However, she arrived 30 minutes late and handed him reports of damage from the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her scheduled meeting in Digha.

Banerjee requested a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore from the center after cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by the cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha. Before reaching West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and other state administration officials to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas .

Cyclone Yaas hit West Bengal on Wednesday. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram have suffered from the impact over the past two days. Coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban have been the hardest hit. (ANI)







