Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years, claims credit for making Chinese dream come true

Update: May 29, 2021 9:36 AM IS

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for bringing the modernity and prosperity that the Chinese people have dreamed of for more than a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is doing everything possible to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the party.

From elementary school essay contests and patriotic films to an endless parade of speeches, banners and headlines, China is celebrating the CCP’s centenary, Axios reported.

The journey started from 1921 when the CCP was formed. China at that time was ruled by rival warlords, deeply mired in poverty and powerless on the international stage. The Republic of China was established in 1912, but its government was weak and largely unable to resolve China’s problems.

In contrast, the China of 2021 is an emerging superpower. Beijing has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, a nuclear arsenal and the world’s second-largest economy. China’s geopolitical prominence is consolidated abroad as authoritarian pressures grow at home, Axios reported.

The CCP continues to take full credit for these achievements. In February, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared an end to extreme poverty in China.

But China’s per capita GDP remains well below that of developed countries and sits just below the global average of around $ 11,000. Access to high quality health care and education is still out of reach for many, Axios reported.

For many Chinese, especially ethnic and religious minorities, a succession of ideological repressions carried out by Xi and his extremist supporters has also cast a shadow over their future. The CCP has gone through a century of turbulence, and it has come out the other side more powerful than ever.

The centenary celebrations are “an opportunity to establish continuity across the party and across Chinese civilization,” said Peter Mattis, senior researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

“Especially since the 19th party congress in 2017, Xi Jinping has been talking about Chinese solutions and making Chinese contributions to humanity. This is an opportunity to talk about a Chinese project, not just a party project – but they can say that the party is the one that has achieved this. “

Key party leaders, including Xi, are trying to further associate China’s achievements over the past 40 years with the party, especially with a focus on achieving several specific goals set years ago. , Axios reported.

In 2012, the same year Xi was chosen as the party secretary, the party began to strongly promote the “centenary goal” of achieving a “middle-income society” by 2021.

Xi has often linked this centennial goal to the “Chinese dream,” his signature slogan referring to building a modern, powerful and prosperous nation.

“Tying the two concepts together means that there is indeed a deadline for achieving the Chinese dream. By 2021, the ‘dream’ must be at least partially completed,” wrote Shannon Tiezzi, diplomatic editor in 2015.

This explains, in part, the great push in recent years to reduce poverty – including initiatives to finance local infrastructure and incentives for companies to invest in China's interior region, as well as the relocation of some populations. and forcibly obliging others, including labor, Axios reported. (ANI)







