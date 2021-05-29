Economy in perspective





When economics mixes with politics, the result must be treacherous. This has been happening viciously in Pakistan since the early 1970s. The rapid succession of four finance ministers during Imran Khan’s short tenure is a sign of political expediency rather than a need to turn around the economy. Even if we hire a team of Nobel Laureates in Economics, it would be as much a failure, if not more, than our local specialists usually with foreign degrees and some exposure to international credit bureaus. The government and the opposition build their stories of deceptive achievement by manipulating the numbers or invariably cheating them.

We just don’t recognize that an economist’s job is to craft sound economic policies that can keep the engine of growth moving. Needless to say, these policies fall within the limits of budgetary constraints and flexibilities of available resources. The real problem lies in the implementation process, which is quite dysfunctional in Pakistan. Each of us delves into economics at a micro level because its application begins with a home unit. Its extension to a macro level soaks up complexities. This is when a professional economist really needs to use his special skills and experienced tools to deal with the intricacies of policy making. Let me first identify the factors responsible for our interminable decline in the economy. Why has Pakistan downgraded to such a pathetic economic crisis? There are some bitter historical facts that need to be viewed in the right perspective.

First, the industrial development which gained tremendous momentum during Ayub Khan’s regime was thwarted by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. In fact, regressive economic policies and ill-conceived large-scale nationalization have turned the country into reverse. It cannot be interpreted as if I am trying to legitimize the reign of a dictator.

Second, Pakistan is on its 22nd IMF program. This is enough to establish that we are used to living beyond our means and that we have habitually become a beggar nation. As such, our habit of periodically knocking on the IMF’s door is firmly anchored in our national character. It is indeed a shame that we are borrowing now to pay our interest payments.

Pakistan has also done very little to contain population growth. Investment in education, health and other social sectors has remained shamefully dismal.

CPEC has so far failed to prove a game changer that we continue to glorify. We must have an impartial look at the projects conceived within the framework of this project. There is little doubt that subsidy-powered programs like the orange train and metro bus services are good examples of setting the wrong priorities. These projects will haunt Pakistan’s economy for years to come.

The contracts signed with numerous power producers with absurd capacity charges by the last government are a blatant example of ineptitude and corruption. It was much better to have braved the scarcity of electricity than to have produced it at a prodigious cost that no one could afford to pay, hence the monumental figure of the recurring circular debt which ravages the economy. Even a pound of flesh would not get Pakistan out of these horrible contracts.

State-owned companies like Wapda, railways, steel mills, PIA and others have succumbed to political interference from PPP and PML-N governments in the past. Corruption and overuse have turned them into parasitic entities. The current government will do well to privatize them despite the political saber slamming on all sides.

Most importantly, Pakistan needs to invest heavily in science and technology. It is the key to success, development and prosperity. It will open hundreds of new avenues for the country which is determined to meet its foreign exchange needs with very oppressive loans; remittances from overseas Pakistanis; a little FDI and some paltry traditional exports due to our reliance on primitive concepts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos