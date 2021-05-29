Biden to US military: Xi Jinping believes China will ‘own America’ by 2030s





we Get a short url

The current US administration has identified China as its main threat and rival, posing the greatest danger to the United States. Since Donald Trump’s previous administration, the United States has exerted significant diplomatic and economic pressure on China on a range of issues, including trade and military development.

US President Joe Biden told members of the country’s military service that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is confident China “will own America” ​​within the next 10 to 15 years. Speaking at the Langley-Eustis Joint Base in Hampton, Va. on Friday, the president said the United States is in “a battle between democracies and autocracies” as he repeated his reminder to spend more time with Xi “than any world leader” because he was “24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter; 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here.” “He firmly believes that China, before the 1930s, 35s, will take over America because autocracies can make quick decisions,” Biden noted. However, the president assured the public that “America is unique”. Earlier today, the Biden administration proposed a federal budget plan for fiscal year 2022. According to the proposal, approximately $ 1.9 trillion is being funded to combat Iranian, Chinese and Russian “influence” over the country. most of Europe and Eurasia, with a high concentration. on the Middle East, while the existential struggle for the United States remains with China, according to the White House. Thus, approximately 155 million dollars will be used to maintain operational the “Countering PRC Malign Influence Fund” of the United States. plan. The United States, among others, notes the increasing pace of modernization and the production of new weapons in China, therefore the defense budget proposal has been estimated at $ 715 billion, including nuclear modernization, which includes the creation of new submarines and long-range bombers. , which will receive $ 27.7 billion, while an additional $ 20.4 billion will be spent on missile defenses, such as systems at sea, to improve and maintain them. The administration also proposed to increase funding for hypersonic weapons to $ 238 million, up $ 52 million from the previous fiscal year. Additionally, Bidens’ 2022 defense budget includes $ 5.1 billion for the U.S. Army’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI), intended to increase U.S. readiness and capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. These investments would be used to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific, building forces ready to respond to aggression, and strengthening partnerships with allies in the region, according to budget, in accordance with the strategic vision of the Biden administration. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos