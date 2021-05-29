2 men kicked out of Yankee Stadium after hanging ‘Trump won’ banner – National





Two men were kicked out of Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday after unfurling a huge banner with “Trump won” written on it.

The unidentified duo blew their massive banner featuring the misrepresentation in Game 2 of a doubles game between the hometown Yankees and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Footage from the scene shows the crowd reacting loudly to the banner, with lots of boos and a few mixed cheers.

The banner hung from the seating platform and appeared to be several feet wide. Fans below tried to bring him down, while many made fun of the men or twist their middle fingers.

Whatever your policy, keep it away from Yankee Stadium, let fans take a few hours of real-world respite and enjoy baseball! pic.twitter.com/tpEEgBNa1S

– Robert Cox (@RobertCox) May 28, 2021

Security guards showed up and attempted to confiscate the banner as fans sang for the men to be kicked out, a second video shows.

One of the men was eventually handcuffed and both were taken and kicked out of the stadium, according to the New York Post.

“It looked like the whole crowd booed until security confiscated the banner, which then drew a loud cheer,” tweeted Max Goodman, a Sports Illustrated writer who covered the game.

A couple of fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a huge banner that reads Trump Won Save America

The whole crowd looked like booing until security confiscated the banner, which then elicited a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W

– Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

Former US President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. He continued to claim it was stolen from him, even after his legal team failed to prove systemic electoral fraud in more than 60 court battles misfires.

Many Republicans have been reluctant to correct Trump’s lies about the election, and his few critics within the party have been censored for daring to cross paths with him. Representative Liz Cheney, for example, lost a prominent role in Congress after denouncing Trump’s lies as a “big lie.”

This so-called “big lie” was at the heart of the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed in this event.

2:00 Liz Cheney ousting shows Trump’s lingering influence on GOP ousting Liz Cheney shows Trump’s lingering influence on GOP May 16, 2021

Trump is from New York, but he failed to win that state in his two presidential elections. He has since moved to Florida, although he still has real estate operations in Manhattan.

The former president once invited himself to pitch the first pitch in the Yankee game last year, after infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was asked to do the same for the Washington Nationals. The Yankees wouldn’t have invited Trump in the first place, and Trump ultimately backed out of his plan.

Trump continued to focus on Fauci’s first pitch after the Nationals game and posted several tweets poking fun at the 80-year-old’s baseball skills over the following months.

Trump attended a World Series game in October 2019, before the pandemic. He didn’t throw the first pitch, but he got a strong response from the crowd in Washington, DC.

0:57 Trump greeted with boos in Game 5 of the World Series Trump greeted with boos in Game 5 of the World Series October 27, 2019

“Lock him up!” many chanted.

Others simply booed.

