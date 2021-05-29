Firdous jibes at Sharifs for taking credit for nuclear testing





LAHORE – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said May 28 was a historic day when Pakistan became a nuclear Muslim state on the world map.

Speaking to media from the General Directorate of Public Relations (DGPR) office here on Friday, Dr Firdous said the country has provided resources, and Dr Abdul Qadir Khan and his team have been working day and night to make this dream comes true on May 28.

She said: “The Sharif family and their cronies claim loud and clear that they take credit for the nuclear blasts, but the nation knows who the real architect of the nuclear program is.” She added: “If Nawaz Sharif had not decided to test nuclear weapons that day, the nation would have made a horrible example of it because no conspiracy can be tolerated against the country’s nuclear program.”

Dr Firdous regretted that Sindh was trying to divide the nation by creating hatred among the umbrella units, adding that the PPP was trying to gain public sympathy through water policy.

She said that the division of the waters of the Indus River system among the provinces in 1991 gave the Punjab the right to use its share of water in Taunsa and Panjnad and that the water from the canal was supplied to the cotton cultivation.

SACM said Sindh was giving a misleading impression that Punjab’s representative in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was trying to pressure the Sindh representative. “Only 8% of water loss occurs in Punjab, while 39% of water is lost in Sindh,” she said. She said IRSA should ensure a viable and reliable mechanism to measure water loss and that correct data should be collected to ensure proper distribution of water between provinces. “The Punjab is committed to following the 1991 water accord, and it will not accept dictation from anyone,” she said. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the universal health coverage program through Insaf health cards in Layyah, adding: “So far millions of people have registered in different districts. This year, a budget of Rs 80-100 billion has been allocated to the Sehat Sahulat program. She said the Insaf Card Scheme would benefit 29.2 million families in Punjab by December 2021. “

She said that certain targets had been set in terms of spending and resources this year, which had led to a reduction in non-development spending and that 60-70 billion rupees had been saved in the non-development budget for development. well-being of disadvantaged people. She said that Shehbaz Sharif lost his memory due to the age factor because what he said did not match his actions. The one who brags about development today has left the Punjab in debt of 1.2 trillion rupees, she lamented. Shehbaz Sharif is part of the same mafia that has hindered the development process and looted every penny to promote their huge business empire. If this mafia had avoided looting and looting, the country would have been prosperous today, she added.

Responding to a question, SACM said Shehbaz Sharif had obtained a bond and not a certificate of innocence. Prime Minister Imran Khan led an impartial investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project when the scandal surfaced on screen. “I would have liked Shehbaz Sharif to have proposed an investigation into the irregularities of the Lahore ring road project in which his friends are involved in looting the public treasury. The Prime Minister does what he says, ”she said. To another question, she said that PTI is a family and all the members of the PTI family stand side by side and do not clash. “I am sure the truth will prevail,” she said. Dr Firdous said the water issue will be resolved by the Common Interests Council and the state interest is greater than the political interest. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given a five-year term and he will complete his constitutional term and those who dream of reconciliation will get nothing, SACM concluded.

