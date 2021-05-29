Turkey has forced NATO, Greece and the United States to be gentle on sanctions for hijacking in Belarus Greece, policy

ANKARA – Resuming its path with the defense alliance, pressure from Turkey has led NATO to dilute the denunciation of Belarus’ hijacking of an Athens flight so that a dissident journalist can be arrested, no punishment still lasts imposed.

Reuters news agency said two unnamed diplomats said Turkey’s insistence on going slow with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, had was approved by all 30 members, including Greece and the United States. .

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among the first to call for swift and severe sanctions for the sky theft and the arrest of Roman Protasevich, who appeared at the Delphi Forum in Athens.

On orders from Lukashenko – who later denied it – a fighter plane landed the Ryanair flight to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in Minsk under the ruse of a bomb threat, the Daily Beast reporting that the hoax fabricated arrived in an email 24 minutes after the plane. was already on the ground.

Lithuania had also demanded sanctions because the flight was almost in its airspace upon landing, but also gave up on becoming more difficult, according to the report, as the bloc has so far not allowed Belarusian planes to land in EU countries.

The report says Turkey – Turkish Airlines has daily flights to Minsk – pushed NATO to water down an official reaction and not include a sanction despite criticism saying no planes were flying over Belarus safely.

The Baltic countries and Poland had joined Greece in calling for sanctions, but all then accepted the more moderate statement, according to the report, without explaining why 30 countries would give in to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He has repeatedly pushed the EU back under threat of flooding the bloc, mainly through Greece, with more refugees and migrants who have traveled to Turkey as a starting point to reach Europe and demand the ‘asylum.

The statement was also sweeter than the public remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called the incident a “state hijacking” and “scandalous,” but did not speak after that. Turkey pushed back the members of the alliance.

Turkey, the report said, demanded that the statement not include support for sanctions or calls for the release of political prisoners in Belarus, with Lukashenko cracking down on dissent and jailing journalists during months of protests against his rigged re-election in August 2020.

Language threatening to suspend NATO cooperation with Belarus has also been removed, the diplomat added and, although the report does not understand why Turkey wanted to protect Lukashenko – who enjoys the unwavering support of Russian President Vladimir Putin – diplomats said Turkey wanted closer ties with Moscow after purchasing Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

SAVE, BACK

These could be used against Greece in a conflict and undermine the defenses of NATO, which has not said anything about it, nor that Turkey repeatedly violates Greek airspace and waters.

The United States has banned Turkey from buying F-35 fighter jets over the S-400 purchase and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken blasted Belarus for skyjacking, but failed broke with the softer formulation.

Turkey also reportedly wants Russian tourists this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Erdogan showing he doesn’t care about human rights as he jailed dozens of journalists and purged civil society, l army, courts and school system after failure in 2016. coup attempt against him.

Turkey’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said Reuters and an anonymous NATO official declined to give details or reasons for the lukewarm reaction.

“The North Atlantic Council statement on Belarus was approved by the 30 Allies by consensus. We do not go into the details of the discussions in the North Atlantic Council, which are confidential, ”was the only response.

But one of the diplomats said that Stoltenberg, reluctant to entangle with Erdogan under any circumstances, sided with him and brought the other 29 countries to an agreement so that there was no neither grudge nor division, leaving Turkey to win the day.

Turkey’s insistence on watered down text upset a number of allies, especially Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, who had pushed for harsher wording, diplomats said, but those countries also gave in. .

A third diplomat said Turkey’s refusal was primarily aimed at using different wording from that of the European Union, which detailed proposals for sanctions including a ban on airlines flying over EU airspace. Belarusians, blocking Belarusian airlines from using EU airports and calling EU airlines must avoid Belarus, only a few agree so far.

Turkey is not a member of the EU, although it has been a candidate since 2005 as the outlook grows darker under Erdogan’s stronghold and the bloc has repeatedly moved away from clash with him. .

“Many allies were very frustrated with Turkey. It was important for NATO to react and it is not clear why Ankara should want to defend (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, ”said a European diplomat present at the discussion who did not want to be named.

Turkey has the second largest NATO army and is located in a strategic location between Europe and the Middle East and with coasts on the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, is too large and too important for the ‘EU or US ignore it, was the argument against trying to prevent Erdogan from often doing what he wants.

Erdogan also said he would once again send Turkish warships and energy research vessels off the Greek islands to chase oil and gas, with the EU backing down three times on any idea of ​​sanctions. that Mitsotakis wanted after stating that he hadn’t.