Eddy Soeparno reveals PAN failed to support Jokowi-Maruf due to opposition from Amien Rais





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – National Mandate Party (PAN) General Secretary Eddy Soeparno revealed the story of the PAN coalition in the 2019 presidential election. At that time, PAN joined Gerindra and PKS in supporting the nominations of Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno. However, he said PAN would join the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin coalition. Also read: Without Amien Rais, the PDIP-PAN coalition is smoother, on the contrary it is difficult with the Democrats and the PKS The incident happened exactly a few days before PAN finally decided to join Prabowo-Sandiaga. This was conveyed by Eddy in an online discussion titled ‘Reading Party Dynamics and Coalition Solidarity Towards 2024’, which was hosted by the Para Syndicate on Friday (5/28/2021). “This happened two days before the PAN announced the candidacy of Pak Prabowo-Sandi (Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno). So it was before the presidential election,” Eddy said. Ultimately, plans to join the Jokowi-Maruf coalition failed. PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno. (screenshot) Eddy mentioned that Amien Rais was still a central figure in the PAN at the time, as honorary council chairman. Amien has a different opinion than a number of other prominent figures who want the PAN to join Jokowi’s coalition, including the views of PAN general chairman Zulkifli Hasan. “At the time, although the general president was Pak Zulkifli Hasan, of course we listened to our central figure, our senior official at the time, what he was thinking. Indeed, his perspective was different from that of many other directors, ”said Eddy. Eddy said he had transmitted that PAN does not have the DNA to be an opposition. This was communicated during a meeting with the PAN board. Also read: There is no Amien Rais, the PDIP facilitates the coalition with PAN However, Amien Rais exercised his veto, which led the PAN to support Prabowo-Sandi. “I said at the meeting that the PAN does not have any opposition DNA. And I am frankly blasphemed by many inside circles. Some say, how is it that the Secretary-General can dare say that the PAN does not have any opposition DNA, it is the direction in my opinion, ”concludes Eddy.







