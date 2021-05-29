Do people approve of the Centre’s handling of the Covid crisis? Here’s what the survey reveals

New Delhi: As the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends its two-year term in its second term on May 30, dispensing with power at the Center faces a Herculean task this time around thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although India is gradually recovering from the second wave of the pandemic with the drop in the number of new infections, it is important to understand the mood of the general public regarding the prevailing situation and also what they think of. the performance of the Union government in this area. about.

New daily cases of Covid-19 in India were reported on Friday as being at their lowest in 44 days. At 1.86 lakh cases, the downward trend in new cases continues. The number of active cases declined further to 23.43,152, with cases declining by 76,755 in the past 24 hours.

The situation may have improved in Delhi and Mumbai with a drop in cases, but the virus in its second wave has penetrated deep into Indian villages and remote areas where the medical infrastructure is not strong.

Many sections of the population in India are angry at the Modi government’s lack of preparedness and believe the worst of the pandemic is over.The government has been berated by opposition parties and critics for staging election rallies to mass in West Bengal which could have made the situation worse. In addition, the decision to allow mega Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand was also seen as a reckless decision.

With these aspects in mind, a C-Voter poll was conducted to find out the nation’s state of mind – what people have to say about the pandemic situation as well as the performance of the government-led government. Prime Minister Modi.

Here are the important questions asked as well as what the respondents revealed. Both urban and rural residents gave their responses in terms of strongly agree, agree, strongly disagree, disagree and uncertain.

People disappointed with Prime Minister Modi’s campaign during elections

According to the survey, 34% of respondents from urban areas and 29% from rural areas believe that Prime Minister Modi campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent elections in five states, while 58% of urban areas and 61% of rural areas opposed holding rallies. While 8 percent of urban respondents and 10 percent of rural respondents said they were uncertain. Thus, the majority of the urban and rural population disapproved of the Prime Minister carrying out political campaigns within Covid.

Likewise, over 60% believe that the state assembly polls and panchayat elections should have been postponed.

Around 55% think Kumbh should have remained symbolic

Asked about the Kumbh Mela and if the religious holiday and the congregation should have been symbolic from the start. In response, 58% of urban respondents and 54% of rural respondents answered yes. 22% of urban respondents and 19% of rural respondents answered no. While 20 percent of urban respondents and 27 percent of rural respondents said they were uncertain about this.

Nearly 64% believe PM Modi is better equipped than Rahul Gandhi to handle the coronavirus situation in the country

In the C-Voter survey, when people were asked who would have handled the Corona crisis better, 20% of urban respondents and 23% of rural people favored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While 66 percent of urban respondents and 62 percent of rural people sided with Prime Minister Modi. 14 percent of urban respondents and 15 percent of rural respondents said they were not sure. So there was more confidence in Prime Minister Modi than Gandhi.

However, 17% expressed disappointment with the central government for not being able to handle the situation well. 5% are angry with state governments.

About 46% believed that the way the Modi government was producing and distributing vaccines was good. Almost 42% are not in favor

When asked if sending vaccines overseas was correct, 54 percent of urban respondents and 45 percent of rural respondents said yes. 29 percent of urban respondents and 37 percent of rural respondents answered no. While 17% of city dwellers and 18% of villagers say they are uncertain about this.

About 44% believe the government should not have focused on building Central Vista during this time, while 33% believe the opposite.

When people were asked during the C-Voter Inquiry, if the construction of Central Vista in the middle of the Covid period was right. 48 percent of urban respondents and 39 percent of rural respondents answered yes. 29 percent of urban respondents and 36 percent of rural respondents said no. Thus, 23% of urban and 25% rural respondents said they were not sure. So, most people agree that the Central Vista project will be resumed in the midst of the Covid crisis.

What is the biggest problem Indians face today?

In response to this, people replied – Corruption = 7%. Unemployment = 18%, Poverty = 5%, Inflation = 10%, Agriculture = 4%, Corona = 36%, Other = 20%.

Precisely, people today are more worried about the coronavirus than about corruption, unemployment and inflation.

What is the greatest resentment of the people against the Modi-2 government?

In response to this, 44% of city dwellers and 40% of rural people said it was handling the Covid situation. While 20 percent of urban farmers and 25 percent of rural farmers said it was land laws.

9 percent of urban respondents and 9 percent of rural respondents said it was the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) issues and the Delhi riots. 7% of city dwellers and 10% of rural people said the border dispute with China, while 20% of city dwellers and 17% of rural people explained other reasons.

OTHER SURVEY RESULTS BELOW

Are you worried that you or a family member could catch the coronavirus?

There was a marginal difference between those who strongly agreed (38.5%) to have this fear, followed by those who strongly disagreed (32.9%). In addition, 18.4% of respondents agreed, 6.0% disagreed and 4.2% remained neutral.

Has the Indian government handled the coronavirus situation well?

In particular, a majority of respondents strongly disagreed with the idea that the Union government handled the situation well, followed by those who agreed (26.4%) and those who were completely in favor of the situation. agreement (22.3%). 17.4% of people said they did not agree with the way the Center handled the situation and 4.7% were not sure of the same.

How many days of ration / medication etc. or money for the ration / drugs etc. is available for your family in your home?

15.7% of respondents said their stock of rations would last less than a week. Overall, 53.2% said they had supplies that would last less than three weeks, 46.7% said they had enough for more than three weeks.

Was there a need for intensive care, ventilator, oxygen supply? If so, were you able to obtain them easily?

When households reporting hospitalization were asked about it, 51.7% of respondents said there was a need and they got their supplies easily, followed by those who said they got them with a lot of money. efforts (31.7%). 8.0% said they had to make little effort and 8.4% said there was a requirement and they were unable to meet the necessary requirement even after doing everything they wanted. they could.

Was the patient in perfect health before and died from Covid?

When households reporting the death of a family member were asked about it, in particular, a majority of respondents (58.9%) said that the person was in perfect health before and that they died of it. of Covid.

17.5% of families said the patient was suffering from some serious illness like heart disease, diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer etc. before but had no serious illness.

In terms of age, most of the patients (36.2%) who died were under 45, followed by those between 46 and 65 (34.4%). 21.2% of deaths are believed to have occurred in people aged 66 or over.

Would you take the Covid vaccine?

Most respondents (83.5%) expressed willingness to take the Covid vaccine when it is available to the public, while 12.8% said they would not take it.

When asked if they thought the new coronavirus vaccines would be safe, 70.8% of people thought it was true, while 13.0% of respondents disagreed. Likewise, most people (71.9%) think jabs will work.

When asked those who refused to take Covid vaccines to explain the reasons, 19.5% of respondents said they did not feel at risk of catching the virus, followed by those (19 , 2%) who strangely believe that vaccines can give you. the disease against which they are intended to protect you.

4.7% are waiting for other effective treatments soon, 11.0% felt approval was rushed and vaccines may not have been thoroughly tested, 8.4% said they were not know enough about them to make a decision.

Meanwhile, among those who were vaccinated, most of the respondents (57.2%) said that there were no side effects and that they did not get sick at all. 33.6% reported experiencing minor side effects and getting a little sick. Only 6.0% said they had experienced many side effects and got very sick.

Sampling and methodology

Survey sample size: 56,685

Survey period: January 01-May 27, 2021

Methodology: CATI, covering the 542 segments of Lok Sabha

The margin of error is +/- 3% at the state level and +/- 5% at the regional level.

Confidence interval: 95%

Demographics: data weighted according to known census profile, including sex, age,

Education, rural / urban, religion and caste outside the vote recalls for the end

Elections of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha.