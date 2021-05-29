LEA demolish eight hideouts of Ladi gang – Pakistan





LAHORE: The security forces (LEA) on Friday demolished eight lairs of the Ladi gang, including its leader Khuda Bakhsh, in the tribal area of ​​the Dera Ghazi Khan district.

District Police Officer Omer Saeed Malik, Ranger Commander and others led the operation which was launched on Thursday on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The operation was made necessary after video of the brutal murder of two members of the tribe who were allegedly police informants went viral.

Following the refusal of DG Khan’s tribal leaders to help arrest members of the Ladi gang, forces arrested his 11 facilitators while leader Khuda Bakhsh and his second key commander managed to flee. The facilitators were arrested after forces penetrated deep into the Ladi gang stronghold, including Darra Safaido and Kashoba.

The teams arrest 11 facilitators during the first phase of the operation

The LEA demolished and burned down eight gangster hideouts, including leader Khuda Bakhsh aka Khuda Chakrani and Mosa Chakrani.

Punjab Police, Military Border Police and Rangers jointly carried out the operation involving 550 people and 80 vehicles, including five APCs and six bulletproof vehicles, four snipers and two drones. They demolished eight hiding places of the gangsters who, according to reports, had already fled. According to unconfirmed reports, Khuda Bakhsh and Mosa Chakrani had crossed the border between Punjab and Balochistan and are taking refuge in Musakhel. Mosa Chakrani is said to be the mastermind of the Ladi gang and had planned an armed attack on police informants last Tuesday and killed two. Some reports suggested that he used to prepare a plan of every criminal assault in the empowered area of ​​DG Khans.

Similarly, a high-level meeting held at the Multan Division commissioner’s office unanimously recommended that the government of Punjab abolish the Military Border Police (BMP) and provide access to the police. of the Punjab in 52% of the territory of DG Khan. being led by the BMP. It was also recommended that during the second phase, the 52% of the territory containing tribes be declared a colonized area in order to provide a permanent solution to the decades-old insurgency of notorious thieves, Dawn told a official responsible for development.

He said the proposal was presented by the additional chief of Punjab (home) Momin Ali Agha at the meeting attended by the additional chief secretary of southern Punjab, the commissioner of the Multan division, the officer of regional police of DG Khan, a senior Pakistani army official and others.

He said the LEA first tried to resolve the issue at the political level to engage tribal leaders and senior parliamentarians in the arrest of the Ladi gang members. The tribal chiefs were suggested to contact and trust the former Ladi gangs to get them to go to the LEA.

To this end, parliamentarians of DG Khan, including MPs Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Mohyuddin Khosa were contacted. The meetings were called Thursday at 11 a.m. and then at 5 p.m., but they reportedly refused to attend both meetings.

The official said the LEA subsequently chose to use force to eliminate the gang. The forces burned down eight of the gang’s residences, he said, adding that the LEA had also evacuated nearly 40 hills of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

Khuda Bakhsh’s grandfather and his 10 facilitators were also arrested. He said the hosts were providing him with financial support and cell phone SIM cards. According to him, the first phase of the operation ended on Friday and an officer said the combat operation needed precision and a foolproof strategy to achieve the objectives.

Last year, it was decided by the Punjab police and the BMP to establish 16 LEA posts at the entry and exit points of the Takht Sulaiman tribal tehsil at the edge of the colonized area, but the plan did not could not be implemented.

The 17-member Ladi gang has hiding places in the hilly area of ​​Tuman Khosa near the Kashoba border military police station and operates in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kot Mubarik police.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

