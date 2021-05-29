Trudeau plans to attend UK G7 summit in person next month, calls for Boris Johnson

Trudeau had previously said he hoped to attend the meeting, which will take place June 11-13, but has yet to confirm whether he will attend or appear there virtually. Photo by Blair Gable / Reuters / File

Content of the article British Prime Minister of OTTAWA Boris Johnson has said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in person next month. A reading of a phone conversation between Johnson and Trudeau on Friday indicates that leaders look forward to seeing each other in person in Cornwall, UK, in two weeks. Trudeau has previously said he hopes to attend the meeting, which will take place June 11-13, but has yet to confirm whether he will travel to the UK or appear virtually. His office did not comment directly on the read, saying he would share travel plans if appropriate. Trudeau’s reading of the appeal, released later Friday, indicates that the two leaders discussed accelerating action on climate change and opportunities for collaboration at the G7 summit. The read adds that they look forward to making progress on shared priorities, including ending COVID-19 and strengthening pandemic preparedness as well as a global economic recovery.

Content of the article Foreign Minister Marc Garneau visited a G7 meeting earlier this month and was quarantined in a hotel upon his return, but a government-commissioned report recommended Thursday that Canada drops this requirement for air travelers. Chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam says she is not involved in planning operations for the prime minister, but the delegation can submit plans to the Public Health Agency of Canada for consideration. She says all Canadians must follow quarantine rules when they return home. We expect people to meet the requirements, she said. Tam says public health officials are considering the report calling for an end to hotel quarantines, but global vaccination rates and the situation in Canada will be factors in any decision.

Content of the article Health Minister Patty Hajdu also said she should consult with her provincial counterparts on this matter. Johnsons’ reading of the appeal with Trudeau indicates that the UK and Canada are aligned with foreign policy goals and will apply that unity to the challenges discussed at the G7 summit. It says this includes tackling climate change, increasing global access to COVID-19 vaccines, and improving gender equality and girls’ education. The reading also states that they discussed strengthening relations between the two countries through various foreign policy initiatives. Among the items discussed were a new bilateral trade agreement, now that the UK is not covered by an agreement between Canada and the European Union, and the UK’s accession to Canada in a similar pact with the United Kingdom. countries bordering the Pacific. Trudeaus’ reading adds that the two leaders look forward to the next Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting to be held in Rwanda when conditions permit. They discussed the tragic fall of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 and the need for transparency, accountability and justice for the families of the victims, the newspaper said. He added that the prime ministers discussed the importance of maintaining rules-based international order and the need for solidarity against rising authoritarianism.

