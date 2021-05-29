Can knock on the door of Jokowi Palace, candidate for the presidency of Unram Alumni





Mataram, Gatra.com- West Nusa Tenggara Jokowi Progress Forum (GKJ) President HL Winengan is a strong candidate for President of Mataram University (Unram) Alumni Association for the period 2021-2024. At the IKA national conference on Friday (28/5) in Mataram, a number of other candidates also came forward. However, what strengthens is the name of HL Winengan as IKA Unram presidential candidate for the next 4 years. The opportunity of HL Winengan, who is also the head of the West Lombok Housing and Settlements Office (Perkim), was nominated for a variety of reasons. Among them, the emotional proximity to the palace. Mataram University Law School Professor Professor Sudiarto felt that HL Winengan was the only candidate who could enter the palace which was the center of state management. “There is already a lot of concrete evidence, how Winengan an NTB figure could actually knock on the palace door,” Professor Sudiarto told Mataram (28/5) on Friday. He said, Winengan is a personality who has a very wide network. Winengan is currently president of the KH Ma’ruf Amin National Front and also president of Jokowi’s Advancement of Advancement. The two organizations have become a gathering place for the volunteers of Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin, who are currently president and vice-president. According to Professor Sudiarto, IKA Unram actually needed someone who could do a lot of things. He admitted that IKA Unram needed a chairman who could create a Secretariat. Need for a leading figure who can make IKA Unram capable of producing activity funding independently. “There is also a need for Unram IKA to be on par with alumni of renowned universities across the country. So that the former members of Unram can become ministers, become determinants in the ranks of national political decision-makers or become structural managers of level I in ministries and institutions ”, he declared. According to Sudiarto, all of these things could be done by IKA Unram when led by a personality who could penetrate access to the determinants that made policies at the national level. “And in my opinion, of all the personalities who have expressed their willingness to run for the presidency of IKA Unram, HL Winengan is the only one who can enter the palace,” said Professor Sudiarto. Sudiarto said what IKA Unram needed now wasn’t just ready-to-serve personalities. But a capable figure. “Of course, I also appreciate the opinion of all parties who supported the numbers they support. But people like HL WInengan are the most sought after by IKA Unram right now, ”said the professor of business law. Separately, Winengan said he is moving forward to uplift the spirit of Unram alumni so that they can be on par with alumni of well-known universities in Indonesia. He pointed out that many Unram alumni were great. However, currently it is unable to penetrate the level of policy makers at the national level because no one is fighting for it. This role will fall to IKA Unram, when it has the mandate to lead IKA Unram for the next four years. “Ready to establish intense communication with the network to achieve this,” he said. Especially regarding the development of the Unram campus, he said that there is already an area of ​​400 hectares in Kuripan, in western Lombok. While it is true that Unram wants to move the campus location for development purposes, if he becomes the leader of the IKA, his party is ready to help make it happen. “You just have to change the RTRW to get the approval of the central government,” he said. Journalist: Hernawardi



