Single syllabus for grades 6 to 8 approved – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Experts on Friday approved a single national curriculum for grades VI to VIII which would be introduced from next year.

The program was adopted following a five-day national conference on the unique program held at Allama Iqbal Open University.

The single national curriculum for classes I to V will be introduced from the next academic session from August of this year.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the online conference, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood congratulated the education units of provincial governments, stakeholders and the National Curriculum Council.

According to him, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the unanimous approval of the single national curriculum of eight subjects for grades VI to VIII was a step towards national unity.

All the federating units, scholars from all schools of thought, representatives of madressahs and experts from all over the country deserve congratulations, he said.

The minister said the government is aware of its responsibilities to national aspirations and international commitments to improve education in Pakistan.

The One National Curriculum will end the class system and all citizens will have an equal opportunity to move forward, he said.

Joint Educational Advisor and Chairman of the National Curriculum Council Mohammad Rafiq Tahir said the curriculum was a new chapter in Pakistan’s history.

He said a nation: a curriculum was a dream come true. He said that after the success of the first phase of the single national curriculum for grades 1 to 5, in the second phase, the credit for the unanimous approval of eight subjects under the single national curriculum for grades 6 to the 8th grade went to federal education. Later, speaking to Dawn, Mr. Tahir said that around 175 experts took part in the five-day conference.

Now the federal government and the provinces will turn to book publishing followed by teacher training, he said. Starting in the 2022-23 academic year, the SNC-based curriculum will be introduced across the country from sixth to eighth.

He said that from the next academic session which will start in August, across the country, SNC will be introduced from first to fifth grade, adding that the book publishing and teacher training process was underway. courses in the provinces and at the federal level.

Addressing the ceremony, AIOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Ziaul Qayyum said the Ministry of Education, especially the Prime Minister, deserved praise for their serious efforts to introduce the program. He stressed the importance of training teachers who will teach the new curriculum.

Southern Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar and Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Director General Dr Farooq Manzoor also spoke on the occasion.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

