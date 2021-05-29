Shashi Tharoor writes to PM Modi, supports NSUI campaign





Shashi Tharoor urged PM Modi to cancel Class Council 12 2021 exams New Delhi: Head of Congress and Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Class 12 Council exams amid the Covid crisis. Mr Tharoor cited the growing risk of coronavirus in India and the mental fatigue and challenges facing students. Mr Tharoor, who supports requests by Class 12 students across the country for the cancellation of crucial Class 12 exams in the proposed offline mode, points out that this is one of the most difficult periods in the history of our country. and students were no exception to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.

In his letter to PM Modi, Mr. Tharoor suggests alternative methods to mark the academic development of grade 12 students.





Many of these students have had to grapple with their own family members contracting the coronavirus and, in some truly unfortunate cases, have even succumbed to the virus. It would be completely unfair to expect students who have suffered such trauma in recent months to properly prepare and take exams that will play a critical role in determining their future steps, the letter reads. . In addition, Mr. Tharoor highlighted the serious health risks students will face if they are forced to physically attend examination centers. There are also logistical challenges involved, especially for students who currently reside in containment zones and have limited access to transportation services, he said. Given the demanding toll of the virus, Mr. Shahi Tharoor also said that these students also face considerable mental fatigue and challenges for their well-being. Under these circumstances, it would be unrealistic to expect them to undertake these reviews and perform to their full potential. We all have a duty to ensure that the well-being of our students is preserved, especially in these exceptionally difficult times, says the letter that was written to PM Modi. The past few days have also seen a focused #CancelExamsSaveLives and # modijisave12thstudents campaign to cancel Class Council 12 exams by reviewing the current COVID-19 situation. The movement is led by students in class 12 who argue that the current conditions are not conducive to the conduct of board exams and are asking for it to be canceled due to the health risks involved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos