bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey enters an era of violence

Shaken, and indeed defiled, to his heart by the relentless corruption allegations on YouTube Denounced to senior officials by the boss of the fugitive gangs Sedat Peker, the Erdogan administration tried this week to react. This answer is frightening in the extreme. There are fears that Turkey is on the verge of descending into an era of authoritarian and poisonous violence as efforts are made to roll back the revelations.watched with fascination by millions and millionsthat the country’s serpentine ties between mafia gangs, politicians, police, and the business community that were supposed to disappear with the 1990s are still alive and well and perhaps stronger than ever before .

As WB Yeats had, what a rude beast, his time has finally come, Slouches to Bethlehem to be born? For Bethlehem, we could read Ankara, given the sense of apprehension felt by so many people in Turkey.

As his AKP party sank in the polls, the economy on the rocks, the Turkish lira hit another historic low on May 28 and his government’s botched response to the pandemic appalling the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as he so often does in the face of a new crisis, bided his time before reacting to the Peker scandal. And it is an extraordinary reaction, for Erdogan, on May 26, addressing the AKP parliamentary group, openly endorsed a mob attack on Iyi party leader Meral Aksener (photo below) as offering a lesson to its critics.

For many seasoned observers of Turkey, Erdogans’ speech can be seen as the official start of a new stage in the ongoing collapse of nations.

Turkey’s politics can be confusing to correspondents sent to the field by global news organizations, it can be hard to believe what your ears and eyes are broadcasting, but Erdogan has unmistakably threatened Aksener.

Six days earlier, Aksener was visiting the towns of Ikizdere and Cayeli in the province of Rize on the Black Sea, the home province of the late Father Erdogans and the husband of Akseners. During a stop on her tour, she and her entourage were surrounded by dozens of Erdogan supporters, the incident eventually turning into a brawl between the mob and Akseners’ assistants. Aksener was taken to her car unharmed.

The revealing moment of the episode, however, came before the violence, when a woman approached Aksener to accuse him of cooperating with the pro-Kurdish terrorist organization PKK. Those who know Turkey know this character of a sharp woman who stirs the pot at events of social violence amid political animosity. This character (not the same woman, we are talking about a typology here) was also in the mix when the opposition mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu endured a similar incident on May 25.

And those who have a vivid memory of the lynching try made on April 21, 2019 against the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will recall the woman to a roof by shouting: Burn the house, burn it.

When you see this woman character, you can be sure that the incident is a Turkish state operation.

Aksener had previously, on May 18, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the Israeli version Erdogan.

On May 26, following Akseners’ experience with the street assailants, Erdogan replied: You have to know where and how to take measures. It’s Rize. If you insult a man from Rize put him in the same equation with a killer baby like Netanyahu, here’s what would be done.

Take a minute, remove yourself from the comfort zone of the mainstream media when it comes to coverage of Israel and the Palestinians. Take a look at Haaretz. See how populists use social violence when they start to feel the heat.

They taught Mrs. Stepdaughter a good lesson [of Rize] without going too far. And it shows the good manners of the people of Rize. Ikizdere was not enough, she also went to Cayeli. And the people there also did what was necessary. And in Trabzon, you [Aksener] You couldn’t even show up, you flew back to Ankara, Erdogan also said on May 26.

It’s a first. There are more and more to come. These are your good days, Erdogan said, threatening Aksener.

What we are currently seeing in Turkey is that the state is confronting itself. Again, those who know Turkey know this kind of scenario. The most crystallized moment of this type in the present day was the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

As it stands, it is unclear how the gangs and cliques within the Turkish state are grouped together and who is attacking whom.

Sedat The Botox Peker (pictured above) seems, so far, to act alone in his attacks from afar (he said he was in Dubai and indicated he felt abandoned by the regime, with a descent police attack in April at his home in Turkey (in which police allegedly mistreated his family, the trigger for his campaign of explosive accusations). No one has promised him open support. However, his close ties to Veli Small, thought to be the founder of the JITEM intelligence arm of Turkish gendarmerie, are not a secret.

On May 14, in our first post on Pekers video broadcasts, we noted: We will be meeting a lot of names in the next few days and it might get a little frustrating for those who haven’t heard of it before.

And we are, unfortunately, at this stage.

It’s time to take more note, for example, of the Two Mehmets, who ran the Turkish arm of the underground anti-Communist in the West. Operation Gladio, a weapon known in Turkey as Counter-Guerrilla (For a timeline on the development of Operation Gladio in Turkey, return to this item).

Mehmet Eymur, who headed the Turkish Intelligence Service (MIT) branch of Counter-Guerrilla, is back step, story Republic diary this week: In the 90s there was no such shady activity. It was not at that level. The end of it all is going to be political killings. Speaking about the chaos erupting behind the scenes in Turkey right now, Eymur also remarked: Today’s photo is even worse [than the 90s]. At that time, at least, there was a functional structure. We were doing our duty, we were doing it seriously. We were getting support.

Peker, however, primarily targets Mehmet, police chief turned politician turned criminal. So that, who headed the Turkish Gladio police section, alongside Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who he said gave him a clue that allowed him to flee Turkey before a planned arrest (Soylu denies this, as well as a flood of other allegations directed against him by Peker).

Additionally, in his latest video, Peker put the spotlight on former military officer, intelligence agent and criminal gang leader Korkut. Eken.

On May 25, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet BahceliErdogans, the current crutch as he delivers the votes that keep the AKP-led coalition in control of parliament, pledged his support for the besieged Soylu. And, on May 26, Erdogan followed suit.

Erdogan, who still holds virtually all power in the Turkish state as executive chairman, is trying, we see, to draw a line in the sand by taking on Botox. But, in part thanks to a collapsing economy, his regime is too weak. Gangs within the regime are emerging. There is backbiting and skeletons from the closet come into view.

Now that Erdogan has aligned with Soylu, the shadowy state within a state Pelican grouped by Erdogan’s son-in-law and ex-finance minister Berat Albayrak, sometimes described as Soylus’ bigger rival supposed to support him as well. But that’s not really doable, which means everyone in the Erdogans coalition is digging a ditch for each other.

Fighting and regrouping between these actors and gangs will now continue, but the fight will spread to ordinary people in the form of violence in society. There is still little to no foreign intervention in Turkey, but when it does inevitably and visibly happen, things will get more complicated.

(To note: June 14, Erdogan has an appointment to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO rally in Brussels).

Turkey’s biggest curse is political opposition. It is part of the system like any other part of the country’s political and governmental structures.

Kilicdaroglu, in response to Erdogans’ open threat to Aksener: It seems Erdogan has lost hope in his thousands of trolls and has started talking like a troll [Kilicdaroglu is correct here, as for the first time Erdogan is indeed talking like a troll; hes always spoken like a real gentleman up to now]. These are your good days, he said using Mafia rhetoric. Take it off, my brother, take it off. And come to the field of competition, there is no way not to be afraid of the nation.

Bring polls, polls!

#ElectionsNow

Kilicdaroglu is now a very big name on the scene. He was the main leader of the opposition for over a decade. And during his tenure, Turkey collapsed. Maybe he should try to take it personally. What is the opposition doing through all of this?

In 2010, a sex tape of the predecessor of Kilicdaroglus Deniz Baikal has been freed. Those who were able to carry out an operation large enough to film the opposition leader in his office and then broadcast it to the country’s mainstream media were not worried about who would replace the victim.

Intra-party elections were held by the CHP and Kilicdaroglu took the post.

Turkey has more holes than Swiss cheese. However, Kilicdaroglu got it right in the last key elections, the local polls that took place in the spring of 2019 when the AKP lost Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities. No blood was shed. But two years later, the stakes have grown so much higher. Pray to the gods …