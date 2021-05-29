FIFA’s unusual silence on PFF NC and its issues is deafening – Newspaper





KARACHI: Nine days since an explosive press conference in Lahore where evidence was presented of rampant manipulation and perversion in the functioning of the Pakistan Football Federation’s normalization commission, there has been nothing but silence of FIFA.

And it’s deafening.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Congress, which met last week, ratified Pakistan’s suspension that was imposed in April after a group of officials led by Ashfaq Hussain Shah took control of the headquarters of the PFF from the NC led by Haroon Malik. The ban will last until the seat of the PFF is vacated.

Group of Asfhaqs officials. came to power after a PFF election held by the Supreme Court in December 2018 and unrecognized by FIFA, held the press conference two days before the ban was ratified.

After the FIFA Congress, Haroon claimed that the positive measures of the PFF CNs had enabled Pakistan to avoid further sanctions. He didn’t clarify when Dawn asked him about possible penalties.

This was indeed an astonishing statement from Haroon, especially after the press conference a few days earlier in which recordings of PFF member NC Haris Azmat and CFO Adnan Us-Sadiq were released by the Ashfaq group. .

The other recordings centered around a planning and plot by former NC members and officials in alliance with outside influences against the Haroons’ predecessor Humza Khan, who resigned as president of the PFF NC in December of l ‘last year.

FIFA was invited to comment after the press conference in which Ashfaq said that a formal complaint was lodged with the world football body, after the FIFA Congress on the possible sanctions mentioned by Haroon, and earlier this week on the recording of Haris in which he was trained on how to appear as neutral as possible during his interview for the NC.

Thursday evening, a laconic response came.

The Pakistan Football Federation is currently suspended, a FIFA spokesperson told Dawn. FIFA has no further comment at this point.

The response was at odds with what FIFA has done in the past, since CN’s appointment to the PFF in September 2019, when it immediately stood up for its appointed committee whenever it faced criticism. or protests.

This time he said nothing; the tone of his statement contrasts sharply with that of Haroon, who spoke to Dawn in the early hours of Thursday.Most of the things that came out in the recordings relate to PFF NC’s previous setup, Haroon, who has was appointed president in January, said.

The CN PFF continues to work to ensure free and fair elections, he continued, informing that tests for the deployment of the FIFA Connect program are continuing.

Haroon aims to carry out a close scrutiny of clubs in the first step towards election through the FIFA Connect program which will assign a unique identification to each club and its players.

However, the deployment of FIFA Connect will not begin until the PFF Headquarters regains control of PFF NC and the suspension is lifted, Haroon added. And for this, I hope that the government, the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board will play a positive role.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday to discuss FIFA-related issues and steps to raise the profile of football in the country, according to a post on his page Facebook.

Since Pakistan’s ban, Fehmida has met with officials from all three factions scrambling for control of the PFF.

It was a brief meeting in which I briefed the prime minister on discussions I had with stakeholders, Fehmida told Dawn on Thursday evening. A detailed meeting and dialogue will follow in the coming days during which the Prime Minister will consider how we can resolve the situation.

Fehmida informed that she had attended the Ashfaq group press conference and that she will speak to them again.

She reiterated that at this point she hoped that FIFA could send a fact-finding mission to Pakistan.

FIFA has not opened diplomatic channels with the IPC ministry and when asked if the Prime Minister plans to open a dialogue with the world’s football governing body, Fehmida said he was too early.

For now, the Prime Minister has entrusted me with conducting independent discussions with stakeholders, she said. Any decision by the Prime Minister, whether or not he is open to a dialogue with FIFA, will be made after the detailed meeting.

FIFA named the CN PFF after years of conflict and controversy within the country’s football governing body. He initially gave the PFF NC a nine-month tenure, which was extended until the end of last year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Haroons’ announcement and the subsequent overhaul of the PFF NC, FIFA publicly gave the committee a mandate until June 30 this year to hold new elections, but Dawn exclusively revealed that the mandate in private was at least until December 2022 with the new president of the NC endowed with unprecedented powers. .

The delay in the elections had angered all groups, in particular the Ashfaq group which had ceded control of the PFF headquarters to CN when it was initially appointed.

Ashfaq’s PFF announced on Friday that it will hold a meeting of its executive committee on Saturday.

The heads of the standing committees will be appointed, along with the approval of the budget and schedule of activities, he said in a press release. Measures will also be taken regarding the elections for the next term from 2022 to 2026.

The question remains to know how long this impasse will last. If it is to end, FIFA will have to break its silence. If it wants to get Pakistani football back on track, FIFA probably needs to start another round of talks, as had been done before before CN’s initial appointment.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

