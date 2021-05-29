



Beijing [China]May 29 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is doing everything in its power to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the party in honor of the modernity and prosperity that the Chinese have dreamed of for more than a century. .. From elementary school essay contests to endless parades of patriotic films, speeches, banners and headlines, Axios reports that China is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. This journey began in 1921, when the CCP was formed. At that time, China was moved by conflicting warlords, fell into poverty, and was powerless on the international stage. The Republic of China was established in 1912, but its government was weak and could hardly solve China’s problems. In contrast, China in 2021 is an emerging superpower. Beijing is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, a nuclear weapon nation and the second largest economy in the world. China’s geopolitical excellence has solidified abroad, but authoritarian pressure is increasing domestically, Axios reported. The CCP continues to take full credit for these achievements. In February, Xi Jinping Jintao of China declared the extreme poverty of China’s disappearance. However, China’s per capita GDP is much lower than that of developed countries, just below the world average of around US $ 11,000. For many, access to quality medical care and education remains elusive, reports Axios. Many Chinese, especially for minority ethnic and religious minorities, as well as a series of ideological repression carried out by Xi Jinping and his extremist supporters, have cast a shadow over the future. The Chinese Communist Party has survived a century of unrest, but on the other hand, it is stronger than ever. The 100th anniversary ceremony is “an opportunity to bring continuity to the whole party and to all of Chinese civilization,” said Peter Mathis, senior researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The 19th party since the “especially 2017” convention, Xi Jinping spoke about China’s contribution to China’s solutions and humanity. This is the opportunity to talk about the project’s China. The party summit, including Xi Jinping Hu Axios, reports that it is trying to further correlate China’s achievements over the past 40 years with the party, including focusing on achieving some concrete goals set there. a few years. In 2012, the same year Mr. Xi became party secretary, the party began to strongly promote the “100-year goal” of achieving a “moderately wealthy society” by 2021. Xi Jinping is often, the goal of this hundred years has been linked to the “Chinese dream”. “China Dream” is its typical slogan to refer to the achievement of a modern, powerful and prosperous nation. “Combining the two concepts means that there is practically a deadline for making China’s dream come true. By 2021, the “reverie” must be at least partially over. Shannon Thiegy, Diplomatic Editor-in-Chief, wrote in 2015. This not only displaces some populations and forces others, including Uyghurs, to finance local infrastructure and allow businesses to invest in China’s interior. It describes some of the main impulses for poverty reduction in recent years, including incentives. Reported work Axios. (Ani)

Source link CCP Claims Achievements of Chinese Modernity and Prosperity

