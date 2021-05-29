Five patients in Mumbai receive a cocktail of drugs of Rs 60,000 which helped Donald Trump | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: On the fifth day since the last Covid treatment, the antibody cocktail, became available in India, five patients across the city took the drug intravane on Friday. Two patients in their forties took the monoclonal antibodies at Bandras Lilavati Hospital, two others, a 40-year-old man and a 74-year-old kidney failure patient, got it at the MPCT Hospital in Sanpada on Friday evening. The oldest, a 79-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and chronic filirosis, was vaccinated intravenously at Surana Hospital in Chembur. Each hit costs around 60,000 rupees. On Monday, pharmaceutical giant Roche launched its version of the antibody cocktail in India, for limited emergency use for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing serious illness. The treatment costs Rs 60,000 for each patient. Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease specialist at Lilavati Hospital, gave the cocktail to a 45-year-old diabetic woman who is slightly overweight. She has had a fever for 3-4 days and is an ideal patient for the anti-antibody drug, he said. Lilavati’s other patient is a 46-year-old man with signs of pneumonia. He has a mild infection, but he wanted to go home sooner and chose him, pulmonologist Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai said. Dr Prince Surana said all three patients at his MPCT and Surana hospitals had underlying risk factors that made them ideal candidates. All of these patients were Covid positive and admitted to our hospitals with fever for a few days, he said. One of the conditions of use is that the patient must not have developed natural antibodies. We had to do the antibody test to check their status before starting the infusion shortly before 11 p.m., Surana added. Although the drug can be administered on an outpatient basis, these feverish patients were kept in hospital for observation. Monoclonal antibodies have appeared as a replacement for plasma therapy. I would give plasma to my immunocompromised patients. After its removal, the antibody cocktail is an option, said Nagvekar, who believes organ failure patients would benefit the most. A doctor at a public hospital said the treatment was expensive and would not be reimbursed by insurance companies because it is an OPD procedure. Patients should receive the IV infusion for one hour and can go home. There is talk of raising more than half a lakh, which may not be easy for the elderly and middle-class families, he said. In addition, British studies have shown that the cocktail is not always effective against the newer variants.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos