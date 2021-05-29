Yaredi Waruwu calls on President Joko Widodo to turn IAKN Tarutung’s transformation into UKN Tarutung





Jakarta, Baranews The idea of ​​institutional transformation of Christian Religious Higher Education (PTKK) was inspired by the presentation of the Director General of Christian Orientation of the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia at the Indonesian Conference on Education Christian Religious Higher Education (BMPTKKI) on August 29, 2019, namely the emergence of the idea of ​​integrating Christian higher education, namely the broadening of the mandate of implementing Christian higher education through formal changes regulated by the Regulation of the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia Number 15 of 2014 regarding changes in the form of religious higher education. Subsequently, the publication of Government Regulation No. 46 of 2019 on Religious Higher Education which regulates the development of religious and scientific knowledge clusters, which is a manifestation of the broadening of the implementation mandate of the religious higher education. In response to the above, the Chancellor of Tarutung State Christian Institute (IAKN) formed the Tarutung IAKN transformation team at Tarutung UKN (State Christian University) and conducted an initial study at through the holding of a UKN Tarutung Proposal Formulation Froum Group Discussion (Transformation from IAKN to UKN) from September 30 to October 2, 2019 by presenting transformation experts from the Islamic State University of North Sumatra. The proposal to transform IAKN Tarutung into UKN Tarutung after receiving an assessment with a B grade (recommended) has been submitted to the Director General of Christian Community Guidance to be forwarded to the Ortala office, General Secretariat of the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia. Then the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia submitted a proposal to change the form of two Christian State Religious Universities to Menpan-RB with the letter number: R-389 / MA / OT.00 / 10/2019 regarding the proposal to modify the Form from IAKN Tarutung to UKN Tarutung on October 11, 2019. The Young Christian Intellectuals of North Sumatra (IMKSU) as well as the Young Christian Leaders Yaredi Waruwu (YW) pointed out that the Tarutung State Christian Institute (IAKN) is the only university belonging to the Indonesian Ministry of Religions that is located in the western part of Indonesia. Geographically, it is located in the north of the Tapanuli regency, in the province of North Sumatra. This campus is only 53 km from Muara, one of a series of global tourist destinations, Toba Caldera Geopark which was officially designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark on July 10, 2020, Jakarta, Saturday (05/29 / 2021). Request President Joko Widodo to be prepared to give his discretion on the request to change form or transform IAKN Tarutung into UKN Tarutung with the aim of improving the quality of human resources and the birth of a superior, advanced character , professional, reliable and competitive human resources who will later become the locomotive to accelerate the prosperity and prosperity of the Indonesian people in general and in particular of the younger generation who will become the workforce and actors of the Indonesian economy said Yaredi Waruwu (YW) in Jakarta on Saturday (05/29/2021). This is also in line and in line with the vision and mission of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in an effort to focus on human resource development as our top priority, building vibrant human resources. and hardworking, developing skilled human resources, mastering science and technology, inviting global talents to cooperate with us. (EL)

