Full schedule, teams, match schedules and live stream details





Top 10 teams from northern Germany will fight for the ECS T10 Kiel title. The tournament will consist of 48 matches and will be played over 12 days. The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. Kiel Cricket Ground will host all ECS T10 Kiel matches.

MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact CC, 1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln are drawn into group A. Meanwhile, Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg are part of the group B.

While 1. Kieler HTC, THCC Hamburg, First Contact, Moorburger TSV and SG Hameln make their ECS debuts, the remaining teams have played in various ECS leagues.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021: Full schedule and match schedules (Every hour in IST)

May 31, Monday

1 Kieler HTC vs Moorburgar TSV, 12:30 p.m.

1 Kieler HTC v Moorburgar TSV, 2:30 p.m.

First contact vs MTV stallions, 4:30 p.m.

First contact vs MTV stallions, 6.30 p.m.

June 1, Tuesday

MTV Stallions vs SG Hameln, 12:30 p.m.

MTV Stallions vs SG Hameln, 2:30 p.m.

Moorburger TSV vs First Contact, 4:30 p.m.

Moorburger TSV vs First Contact, 6.30 p.m.

June 2, Wednesday

1 Kieler HTC v SG Hameln, 12:30 p.m.

1 Kiel HTC v SG Hameln, 2:30 p.m.

MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV, 4:30 p.m.

MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV, 6:30 p.m.

June 3, Thursday

1 Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions, 12:30 p.m.

1 Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions, 2:30 p.m.

SG Hameln vs. Moorburger TSV, 4.30 p.m.

SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV, 6.30 p.m.

June 4, Friday

SG Hameln vs First contact, 12:30 p.m.

SG Hameln against 1 Kieler HTC, 2:30 p.m.

1 Kieler HTC vs First contact, 4.30 p.m.

SG Hameln against 1 Kieler HTC, 6.30 p.m.

June 5, Saturday

THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, 12:30 p.m.

THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, 2:30 p.m.

Kummerfelder Sportverein vs. VFB Fallersleben, 4.30 p.m.

Kummerfelder Sportverein vs. VFB Fallersleben, 6.30 p.m.

June 7, Monday

Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg, 12:30 p.m.

Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg, 2:30 p.m.

VFB Fallersleben v SC Europa, 4.30 p.m.

VFB Fallersleben v SC Europa, 6.30 p.m.

June 8, Tuesday

THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben, 12:30 p.m.

THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben, 2:30 p.m.

SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden, 4.30 p.m.

SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden, 6.30 p.m.

June 9, Wednesday

PSV Hann-Munden vs. VFB Fallersleben, 12:30 p.m.

PSV Hann-Munden vs. VFB Fallersleben, 2:30 p.m.

Kummerfelder Sportverein v SC Europa, 4.30 p.m.

PSV Hann-Munden vs. Kummerfelder Sportverein, 6.30 p.m.

June 10, Thursday

THCC Hamburg vs PSV Hann-Munden, 12:30 p.m.

THCC Hamburg vs PSV Hann-Munden, 2:30 p.m.

Kummerfelder Sportverein v SC Europa, 4.30 p.m.

PSV Hann-Munden vs. Kummerfelder Sportverein, 6.30 p.m.

June 11, Friday

1st quarter-final, 12:30 p.m.

2nd quarter-final, 2:30 p.m.

3rd quarter-final, 4:30 p.m.

4th quarter-final, 6.30 p.m.

June 12, Saturday

1st semi-final, 12:30 p.m.

2nd semi-final, 2:30 p.m.

Bronze final, 5:30 p.m.

Final, 7:30 p.m.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021: live broadcast details

All matches of the ECS Kiel T10 tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021: Workforce

SG Hameln

Ahmad Asghar, Ahsan Ashraf, Chandan Sudhakar, Luqman Ahmad, Shafqat Ashraf, Abdullah Said, Hammad Khan, Iftikhar Khan, Jamie Perfect, Prasanraj Sivaraj, Saidul Shakil, Ammar Khalid, Jeevan Bhatt, Rashad Mehmood, Saddam Hussein, Adep, Adep, Masih Shams.

First contact

Aziz ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hassaan Khalid, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Hafiz Musakhel, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohamad Sharifak Kheil, Zakhir Shah Zakhir Zakhir Zakhir Zakhir Zakhir, Zakhil, Hasil Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali.

1 HTC of Kiel

Abdul Mateen Faizi, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Shehzad Abbas, Yousuf Ali Khan, Bilal Safi, Muneeb Arif, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shiraz Shahaim, Abdul, Shirazman Shahder Abdulrahman Naimil Atif Latif, Azeem Azam, Danish Zahid, Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Adnan Nooruddin, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Vihang Saoji.

PSV Hann-Munden

Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Rjusth Jaberkhel.

SC Europe

Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmadah, Khanwari Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmadah, Shinwari, Habibah Atiqullah Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Wicket Keeper, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish.

THCC Hamburg

Chandan Mothilal, Sudhir Thakur, Aswin Sivakumar, Bakhtiar Safi, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Abhik Jana, Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Behram Ali, Jasveer Rathore, Campbell Jefferys, Karthulik Suresh, Mahulithumarati, Rati.

Moorburger TSV

Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azrakqan, Khalizonil Fâidson, Azrakqan, Khalizan Pâidson Fâidson, Azrakqan, Khalizan Pâidson Fâidson, Azrakqan, Khalizanil Fâidson, Azrakqan Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

VFB Fallersleben

Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivararay Jane, Vedantep Vasisth, Shivararay Jane, Vedantep .

Kummerfelder Sportsverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shib Azam Khan, Musadiq , Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan.

MTV stallions

Azizullah Ahmadi, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Zarif Gul Mumand, Asghar Amarkhil, Hamza Mahmood, Muneeb Mohammad, Surajjobwharjuit Singh, Mohammad Singhzjobzhuit, Mohammad Singhjobzhuit, Mohammad Singhpharjuit, Mohammad, Surajjobwharjuit, Mohammad Singh, Surajwharjuit, Mohammad , Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Thomas McGuinn.

