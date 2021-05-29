Shashi Tharoor urges PM Modi to cancel upcoming Class Council 12 2021 exams

Shashi Tharoor wrote a letter to PM Modi, asking him to cancel Class 12 Council exams due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.
Shashi Tharoor wrote a letter to PM Modi, asking him to cancel the upcoming Class Council 12 exams. (Photo Credits – PTI)
Congressman Shashi Tharoor wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in the central government’s decision to conduct Class 12 Council reviews amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In his letter to PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor cited several reasons for the board’s exams being canceled, such as the growing number of Covid-19 cases across the country and the physical and mental well-being of students during the pandemic. .
While explaining the reasons for the cancellation of the exams, Tharoor said: There are also logistical challenges involved, especially for students who currently reside in containment areas and have limited access to transport services.
His letter further reads: Many of these students had to struggle with their own family members contracting the coronavirus and in some truly unfortunate cases even succumbing to the virus. He said it would be unfair to ask these students to prepare for exams within weeks.
Students, parents against offline exams
Since the central government announced its decision to hold the Class Council 12 exams, many students, parents and opposition leaders have spoken out against conducting the exams in offline mode, as the situation of Covid- 19 still prevails.
Supporting the students in Class 12, Shashi Tharoor said: Under these circumstances, it would be impossible to expect them to take these exams and realize their potential. We all have a duty to ensure that the well-being of our students is preserved, especially in these exceptionally difficult times.
Students across the country have launched an online campaign to cancel board exams, uploading posts using #CancelExamsSaveStudents and # cancelboardexams2021 on social media. Several students also wrote a letter to CJI Ramana to cancel the exams.
The central government said that after considering the opinions of states and stakeholders, the final decision and date sheet for the class 12 jury exams for this academic session will be announced on June 1.
Read: NSUI To Hold Protest Against Class 12 2021 Board Exams In Offline Mode Today
Read: Cancel Class 12 jury exams: SC to adjourn exam plea hearing to Monday
