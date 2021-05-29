Growth target set at 4.8%





ISLAMABAD:

The federal government on Friday approved a target for economic growth of 4.8% and estimated inflation of 8% for its fourth year in office amid wide variation in current account deficit projections given by the finance ministry and the planning committee for the next fiscal year. .

“The annual plan coordination committee [APCC] approved an economic growth rate target of 4.8% for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, ”Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said at a press conference after the meeting of the instance.

The growth target of 4.8% is slightly lower than that suggested by the Ministry of Finance at a parliamentary committee meeting.

The APCC has also set the inflation target at 8% for the next fiscal year. However, its approved inflation target of 6.5% for the current year was largely missed.

The economic plan will now be submitted to the National Economic Council (CNE) on June 4 for its formal approval. The NEC meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The NEC is a constitutional body responsible for macroeconomic planning and the vice-chairman of the planning commission heads the APCC.

Umar said the highlight of the outgoing fiscal year was that gross national product (GNP) hit a 16-year high and rose 6.5% due to strong growth in foreign remittances. Foreign remittances are not included in gross domestic product (GDP).

However, GNP estimates are also based on the assumption that in addition to formal remittances transferred by banks, around 14% or 656 billion rupees was transferred by international travelers bypassing these channels.

As international travel has been largely limited this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14% hypothesis appears on the high side – in turn inflating the GNP growth figure by 6.5%. the exercise was the closure or restrictions on air travel.

The minister said foreign remittances are expected to peak at $ 29.3 billion in this fiscal year. They are estimated to increase to $ 31.3 billion in the next fiscal year. Umar said the agriculture sector is expected to grow 3.4 percent in the next fiscal year compared to 2.8 percent for the current fiscal year.

The service sector is expected to grow by 4.7% against 4.4% this year. The growth target for the industrial sector is 6.8% compared to the growth estimate of 3.6% this year.

“Cotton production which has fallen to seven million bales this year is expected to reach 10.6 million in 2021-2022 thanks to good quality supplies of seeds and pesticides,” Umar said.

The growth target for manufacturing is 6.2% and large-scale manufacturing is 6%, both below this year’s growth estimates. Electricity production is expected to increase by 6% next year.

National savings are expected to rise to 14.2% from 13.9% of GDP this year. Total investment is also expected to rise to 16% of GDP from 15.2% this year. National savings are also expected to remain unchanged at 15.3% of GDP in the next fiscal year. The minister said the APCC has approved the current account deficit target of 0.7% of GDP or 2.3 Billion dollars.

“There will be a slight current account surplus of $ 200 million this fiscal year,” he added.

However, the Ministry of Finance has forecast a $ 4.8 billion current account deficit for the next fiscal year, which is equivalent to 1.4% of GDP.

“The APCC is the right forum to endorse these goals. It has approved $ 2.3 billion for the next fiscal year with the support of all stakeholders, ”the minister said in response to a question. Umar said the higher current account projections could be due to the finance ministry projecting a GDP growth target above 5% for the next fiscal year.

“The more you increase, the higher the current account deficit will be.”

Umar said the country can afford to have up to 2% of the current account deficit of GDP and that the PTI government has tried to follow an economic model of sustainable growth by relying on the productive sectors of the country. economy.

“If we were to try to achieve growth by adopting methods used by the PML-N like the explosion of the current account and budget deficits, we would have no place to hide in the next election,” he said. -he adds. billion dollars – up just $ 1.6 billion or 6.3% from estimated exports this year.

The import target is $ 55.3 billion – up $ 4.9 billion or 9.7%.

The trade deficit is expected to widen to $ 28.4 billion in the next fiscal year, or $ 3.2 billion or 12.7%.

