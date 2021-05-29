Imran to get new term, minister says





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would get a second term after the next general election.

The minister said the Pakistani media, which had experienced difficult times due to terrorism, was now vibrant and free.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan because the people who voted him to power are still his ardent fans, he said in an interview with the BBC on his Hard Talk program.

Even in the next general election, Imran Khan would get majority votes and become prime minister for another term, he said.

He said Khan was the prime minister of a nuclear state and that he and his cabinet made collective decisions while respecting the views of state institutions. But the final decision rests with the Prime Minister.

Lawmakers discuss different issues with PM

Responding to a question, Mr. Chaudhry said Pakistani media enjoyed immense freedom because freedom of expression was a fundamental and democratic right guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the freest states when it comes to media. There are about 43 internationals [TV] channels, including BBC, 112 local private channels, 258 FM [radio] chains and 1,569 print publications, and in the presence of this kind of huge mass media, how can the state be accused of intimidating the media, he wonders.

Regarding the stopping of a local channel (Aaj TV) from broadcasting a BBC program, the minister said that the BBC was the most watched international channel in Pakistan and that the government had never stood in the way of its transmission. BBC Urdu, he added, would be allowed to broadcast its programs subject to compliance with local laws.

Responding to a question about a recent attack on journalist Asad Toor in Islamabad, the minister said he learned of the case immediately and that a senior police official was investigating and those responsible for the act would be apprehended.

Asked if a spy agency was involved in the attack as claimed by the journalist, the minister said there was no justification for accusing an institution without any convincing evidence. Such individual incidents are happening all over the world, Pakistan is no exception, he added.

Pakistan had fought the scourge of terrorism as a frontline state. A number of people have lost their lives in the war on terror. It is not something that is limited to journalists. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was also martyred in a terrorist attack. About 70,000 people have been killed in the war on terror, the minister said.

However, he said, the number of incidents of attacks on journalists had declined after the current government assumed responsibilities under Prime Minister Khan.

The minister rejected the perception that laws had been passed in Pakistan to restrict the freedom of social media. Hate speech is a universally recognized fact that must be brought under control. All states and organizations have a duty not to allow hate speech, he added.

Mr. Chaudhry said he had immense respect for Google, Facebook and other information technology companies. I want them to come to Pakistan to open their offices. We want to do business with them. We recognize their contribution to the world, he said.

In response to another question, Mr. Chaudhry said that as the information minister of the fifth largest country in the world, he had full authority to make decisions on affairs. [related to his ministry].

Sharing the government’s achievements, he said that at present the economic growth rate of Pakistanis is 3.94%, despite the Covid-19 crisis. About 1,100 billion rupees have shifted from the urban economy to the rural economy, he said. This year Pakistan got four bumper crops, he said, adding that a record number of tractors had been purchased by farmers.

In response to another question, the minister said 5.5 million people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Lawmakers meet PM

A number of ruling PTI lawmakers called on Prime Minister Khan and discussed various issues with him, including the upcoming federal budget, the southern province of Punjab, and development activities in their constituencies.

Among the people who met Prime Minister Khan were MPs Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Nasrullah Dareshak, Mohammad Khan Jamali and Munawara Bibi Baloch and MPA Khalid Gujjar.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and MPs Mohammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajida Begum also called on the prime minister.

In a meeting with MNA Dehar, issues relating to the South Punjab Secretariat and the progress of work on development projects in his constituency were discussed.

Pakistan President Bait-ul-Maal Aun Abbas Bappi also called on Prime Minister Khan and praised the government’s economic policies.

Posted in Dawn on May 29, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos