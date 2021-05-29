Politics
CM Mamata vs. PM Modi: War of the Ego and Politics Against Cyclone Relief
UPDATE MAY 29, 2021, 10:10 a.m. IST
About the video
- The confrontation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee and the government led by Narendra Modi in the center looks even more fierce than Cyclone Yaas that hit the Odisha coast and West Bengal a few days ago. According to reports, Mamata Bannerjee not only refused to attend a pre-arranged review meeting, but also failed to allow senior officials in her state to interact with the prime minister. In the latest edition of Take 5, Aditi Prasad, editor of the Hindustan Times, decodes the “Khela” review meeting on the cyclone and claims that TMC supremacy has brought the confrontation between the central state to a new level. any other level. Watch the full video to find out more.
