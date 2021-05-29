Covid News Live: Boris Johnson Under Pressure To Delay Release From Lockdown





Up to 75% of Covid cases caused by Indian variant, confirms Hancock Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure to delay the lifting of all lockdown restrictions on June 21 as experts warn cases could rise exponentially after the fourth step of the non-lockdown roadmap. Cambridge professor Sir Tim Gowers, who warned the government of its initial herd immunity strategy, said things would go wrong very, very quickly if the timing was wrong, as the number of daily infections reached its peak. highest level since the end of March. Downing Street says it’s too early to make a decision. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s health minister said a new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in the country, according to the VnExpress newspaper. Nguyen Thanh Long reportedly said the new variant is a hybrid of the existing Indian and British variants and appears to be spreading quickly by air. Key points Pressure builds on Johnson to delay release from lockdown

1622276936 Highly transmissible hybrid of British and Indian variants found in Vietnam, health minister says A new variant of the coronavirus which spreads rapidly by air and which is made up of a mixture of mutations found in Kent and Indian variants has been discovered in Vietnam, local media said citing the country’s health minister. Vietnam will soon announce the new variant to the world, Nguyen Thanh Long said, according toVnExpress. Continue reading Andy Gregorys’ report here: Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 9:28 AM 1622275967 Glasgow coronavirus cases on the rise, health secretary warns Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned that coronavirus cases are on the rise in Glasgow. He told the BBC Radio 4s Today show that in a few concentrated hot spots, Glasgow experiences significant community transmission. The levels and number of cases continue to rise, he said. What we are seeing is its arrival in areas where there is a large, diverse community, so there is a likelihood that the variant came from international travel. Therefore, we try to get to the bottom of how he got in. Other parts of Scotland are experiencing relatively contained epidemics, he added. Glasgow is the only part of Scotland still subject to level three restrictions, which will remain in place for at least a week. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 9:12 AM 1622275288 Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be used as a booster shot, expert says The newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine could be used as a booster, a vaccine expert said. Cambridge immunologist Klaus Okkenhaug told Times Radio that the vaccine has been shown to be really effective and may benefit people who have received two doses. I can see that being really beneficial, for example, someone who had two AstraZeneca shots a year or two later could benefit from a Janssen shot, he said, adding that it was interesting. that Health Secretary Matt Hancock alluded to this. The vaccine, which is manufactured by US firm Johnson & Johnsons, a subsidiary of Janssen, was approved by UK regulators on Friday. It is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in the UK, and the first to be given as a single injection. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 9:01 AM 1622274393 Daily cases exceed 4,000 for the first time since March The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 4,000 for the first time since March Friday. Deaths also increased slightly, from 35 the week before May 20 to 42 the week before May 27. While scientists remain concerned about the spread of the Indian variant, there is some positive news when it comes to vaccines. More than 53 million doses have now been administered in England, according to NHS data. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 8:46 AM 1622273266 Vaccinating teens could help stop spread to teachers, vaccine expert says There is a good argument to be made for offering the coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 and older, according to a vaccination expert. Klaus Okkenhaug, professor of immunology at the University of Cambridge, told Times Radio that vaccinating children reduces their chances of passing this virus on to their teachers. I think given the phenomenal safety records of some of the vaccines, there is a good case for moving forward at least with older children, say 12 and up, he said. But that’s a bit of a good balance as they are so unlikely to be affected by the virus, he added. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 8:27 AM 1622272632 Vietnam identifies new variant of coronavirus Vietnam has identified a new variant of the coronavirus which is a hybrid of existing variants from India and the UK, its health minister has reportedly said. Nguyn Thanh Long said the new variant appears to be spreading quickly and its discovery will be announced to the international community soon, according to the VnExpress newspaper. After performing the gene sequencing on newly detected patients, we discovered a new variant which is a mix of those from India and UK, he said. Specifically, it is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the British variant. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 8:17 AM 1622272048 Boris Johnson faces pressure to delay end of lockdown Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure to delay the lifting of all lockdown restrictions on June 21. On Friday, the number of new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 4,182, the highest since the end of March. The development came amid concerns over the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant in Britain, and as the crucial R rate slipped above one in England. Scientists have also warned the government to be careful. Cambridge professor Sir Tim Gowers has said things will turn bad very, very quickly if ministers misjudge the timing of the final step out of the lockdown. The downside of being a little more careful is much less than the downside of getting it wrong, he added. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 8:07 AM 1622271052 welcome to The independents Covid-19 Blog. Follow live as we bring you the most recent updates on the virus, vaccines and variants. Joanna taylorMay 29, 2021 7:50 AM

