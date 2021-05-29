Pakistan should play a role in Saudi-Iranian rapprochement





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan is once again poised to play its part in seeking rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for a visit to Iraq on Friday where senior officials Saudis and Iranians had met recently.

In the past, too, Islamabad has attempted to bring the two regional rivals together, but these efforts have failed to advance. Pakistan has high stakes in Saudi-Iranian relations, as tensions between the two main Islamic countries have often put the country in a difficult position to maintain balance.

“Any rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran is certainly a very positive development for Pakistan,” said a foreign ministry official, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read: Qureshi arrives in Baghdad for three-day visit

During his visit to Baghdad, sources said, Foreign Minister Qureshi would discuss efforts to ease tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in addition to other issues. Iraq has also played a key role in this regard and has hosted talks between Saudi and Iranian officials in recent months.

It is because of these contacts that led Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to issue a declaration of reconciliation with regard to Iran. Tehran also responded positively to the gesture and said it was willing to resolve any issues through talks with Riyadh.

These developments have also helped ease friction between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as Prime Minister Imran Khan received a warm welcome during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Diplomatic sources say Foreign Minister Qureshi is likely to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that during his three-day visit to Baghdad, Foreign Minister Qureshi would hold detailed talks on bilateral cooperation with his Iraqi counterpart.

It will also examine the cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations, in particular the UN, its subsidiary organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Foreign Minister Qureshi would also exchange views on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah, as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern. He would appeal to the leadership of Iraq and hold talks with senior Iraqi ministers on bilateral issues relating to the respective areas of cooperation.

According to the statement, issues relating to the management and welfare of Pakistani Zairians who visit holy sites in Iraq every year will also be debated, as thousands of Pakistani Zairians visit Iraq with religious zeal and fervor.

“Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing brotherly ties rooted in a shared faith, values ​​and culture,” the statement said. “Bilateral relations benefit from a shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues,” the statement said.

Read more: No armed pressure group is allowed to dictate government policy, Qureshi told EU lawmakers

“The two countries continue to work closely to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields. In addition to growing bilateral political and defense ties, the two countries recently signed a cooperation agreement between their foreign service academies (April 2021). “

Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit comes against the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits to both sides over the past few months, a testament to the importance the two countries place on strengthening bilateral ties. for mutual benefit.

This visit should give new impetus to the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

