“So much noise?”: Mahua Moitra criticized Mamata for “keeping Prime Minister Modi waiting” | Latest India News





BJP leaders, chief ministers condemned Mamata Banerjee’s decision to skip the meeting shortly after which the Center recalled Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Cyclone Yaas snowballed into greater political controversy as all BJP ministers, party chief ministers criticized Mamata for forcing Prime Minister Modi to wait and then leave the meeting by giving him a report. Shortly thereafter, the Center invoked India’s service rule and ordered the state government to relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, asking him to report to the department’s North Block office. of training and staff in Delhi on May 31. Mamata said she took permission from Prime Minister Modi before leaving the meeting attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debasree Chaudhuri, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. So much fuss about an alleged 30-minute wait? Indians waiting for 7 years 15 lakhs

Waiting hours at ATM queues

Wait months for due vaccines Thoda aap bhi awaits kar lijiye kabhi kabhi … – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 28, 2021 The prime minister should also wait sometimes, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, comparing this to people’s expectation for vaccines and for 15 lakhs in bank accounts. “So much ado about an alleged 30 minute wait? Indians wait 7 years for 15 lakhs. Waiting hours at ATM queues. Wait months for due vaccines. Thoda aap bhi wait for kar lijiye kabhi kabhi…,” she wrote. Mamata Didis’ conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected many ordinary citizens and the need of the hour is to help those affected. Sadly, Didi placed arrogance above public welfare and today’s mean-spirited behavior reflects that. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 28, 2021 Friday’s episode drew a flurry of attacks as Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said Mamata’s conduct was “unfortunate.” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Mamata’s conduct was shocking and painful. BJP chief JP Nadda said Mamata’s action was dangerous for “cooperative federalism”. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a dark day in India’s rich democratic heritage. “While the Indian Prime Minister awaits a meeting to speed up assistance to the people of the World Bank, the petulance shown by the CM of Bengal is indeed shocking. For once she could have put aside petty politics, the spirit of cooperative federalism is the need of the hour, ”said Union Minister Smriti Irani. To close







