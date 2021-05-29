Palestines New Guardian Angel – Daily Times





Given the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Arab world has remained at the forefront of diplomatic and military interventions, with Egypt and Jordan playing the most crucial roles. Their normalization of relations with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively, had its own limits, with the status quo remaining more or less intact.

It was seen that Abraham’s recent accords would expand Israel’s reach into the Muslim world beyond certain geographic boundaries and result in wider recognition given its emboldening ties to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Morocco and Bahrain.

In particular, Oman and Saudi Arabia were to do the same but held back despite discreet diplomatic relations. Moreover, in some circles, Pakistan was expected to join the ranks as well, but nothing like that happened. In the past two years, Israeli and Pakistani media reports pointed to such a moment, but Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Foreign Ministry publicly denied them.

While such rebuttals should generally be taken with a pinch of salt, it seemed that the Khan government was under pressure through subtle means but held firm on its course. Most reporters were adamant that Khan would be the first Pakistani leader to recognize Israel, but here we are.

What some sections of the media failed to understand is how Khan avoided a bigger diplomatic blunder by not falling for the bait. Neither the local environment nor regional conditions would have allowed Pakistan and Israel to exchange ambassadors.

Shouldn’t concrete steps be taken to secure a two-state solution without equating valid criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism? No religion or ethnic group should ever be singled out, but when it comes to states, their actions should always be scrutinized without any qualms.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have similar but tragic stories to present to the international community. Had the Khan government chosen to take action against ethical standards, its case for Kashmir would have taken a heavy toll. Of course, it’s another story that ITP diplomacy in Kashmir fell short, only global media platforms being helpful in presenting the facts on the ground. The short answer is the limitations due to the strong economic and political influence of New Delhis despite its leadership which ardently follows in the footsteps of Nazism.

Nonetheless, the politically motivated decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus (due to his possible ousting from his post as prime minister) to launch a unilateral war with the people of Gaza and to harass the residents of occupied East Jerusalem may have was the worst in recent history. Not only did this shift the global discourse in favor of the Palestinians (as discussed in my previous editorial), but also rallied a large number of governments and journalists around the world to denounce the fascist and illegal measures of Israel that were nothing short of. war crimes.

The situation was so unusual that Pakistan and Turkey joined together to launch a diplomatic attack via the United Nations. There was almost unanimous criticism of Israeli actions during the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held last week, but this was not fully reported to the outside world. . Of course, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis’s speech and his interview with CNN became the talk of the town. However, the interview was misinterpreted to a much greater degree as his remarks about Israel (although not directly named) were sadly mistaken for anti-Semitism by the host. While this prompted several US and Pakistan-based academics and journalists to take the plunge, the reality is that Qureshis position was concise in presenting the Palestinians’ case and that he never tolerated it. anti-Semitism.

Today, the adoption by the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) of a resolution tabled by Pakistan to investigate Israel’s war crimes is a major diplomatic victory that should to be appreciated regardless of all the imperfections of the Pakistani diplomatic apparatus.

EU member states that often talk about justice and human rights have ironically chosen to reject or abstain from the resolution adopted by 24 member states. This should have been their main task at the forum, but it appears that they are being held hostage by the Israelis.

As for the role of the Americas, the less said the better with regard to the injustices facing the Palestinians (and even the Kashmiris). Harvard scholar Stephen M Walts’ latest article in Foreign Policy magazine on why America should refrain from blindly supporting Israel should provide a detailed picture of how the Biden administration has failed in its strive to maintain true justice for the Palestinians. Its actions were aimed at maintaining a status quo, but futile diplomacy and indifference did more harm than good to its global image given the pro-Palestinian rhetoric. Of course, Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a shuttle diplomacy mission to the Middle East, but would it always be so after leaving Palestinians mutilated for seeking only basic rights in their life? own homeland?

The steps taken by the Pakistanis under the leadership of Prime Minister Khan and FM Qureshi are to be applauded when it comes to defending the Palestinians. He was like a guardian angel to them. This should remain a strong indication to skeptics and detractors that ties with Israel will not begin under his leadership unless a two-state solution is on the table. Of course, the Kashmir case should also receive a lot of attention, but one step at a time, in a world where morality and justice are in decline.

But Khan must be warned that a force comeback would be difficult on the part of groups influenced by Israel who are likely to seek to bring him down after these steps. When the Hadid sisters, Dua Lipa and former PA reporter Emily Wilder can be targeted in subtle but open ways, then it becomes clear how things might turn out for him as a world leader.

The author is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @ mhassankhan06

