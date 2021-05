EDITORIAL: Trudeau’s comments on China are shameful

Content of the article It is absolutely shameful that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers it appropriate to label critics of the Chinese Community Party as racist. This is especially true when you keep in mind that some of the loudest people in Canada who criticize China are themselves of Asian descent. This week, Conservative MP Candice Bergen asked the PM about Canadian researchers sharing information with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Communist China cannot be trusted, Bergen rightly noted. But Trudeau dodged this very real problem and instead made a cynical game of it. The Prime Minister immediately referred to the rise of anti-Asian racism and suggested that Bergens’ question turned towards intolerance towards Canadians of various origins. This is unacceptable and Trudeau owes Bergen an apology. China, led by its current leader Xi Jinping, poses a number of geopolitical and security challenges for Canada and our allies.

Content of the article We apologize, but this video failed to load. It is alarming how willfully blind Trudeau is to these threats. Our allies urged Trudeau to ban Huawei from playing a role in the development of our 5G network infrastructure. The two Michaels have now been arbitrarily detained by the Chinese government for 900 days. Its rapprochement in three years that China has practiced this form of hostage diplomacy. Meanwhile, Xi has a plan to bring the world further under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. Trudeau may not appreciate the niceties of this conversation, but it’s actually Asian Canadians who offer some of the wisest critiques of Communist China. I am an Asian Canadian and I am deeply offended by this, Tory MP Kenny Chiu said in response to Trudeau’s antics. How does the blackface / brownface bearer dare to use the painful experience of racism to protect its governments from ruthless dereliction to protect Canada from hostile foreign regimes? Stressing this, this is not racism, Chiu added. To suggest otherwise plays into the propaganda effort of our adversaries. We see what is really going on here. Trudeau is playing a partisan game to try to score cheap points against the Tories. You can shrug your shoulders and say that is the policy for you. But, as Chiu points out, his policy fits perfectly with Chinese propaganda.

