Uttar Pradesh: Blood Donor Camps Organized to Mark 7 Years of Narendra Modi Government | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: UP BJP organized blood donation camps on Friday to mark the seven years of the Modi government at the Center. On the first day of the campaign, at least 1,904 units of blood were donated.

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said that by doing seva (service to the people), state BJP workers have changed the image of political party workers.

Political party workers are only considered election workers, but our party workers have tried to change that image, Singh said.

BJP state (organization) general secretary Sunil Bansal said party workers, regardless of their own safety, distributed food packages, ration kits, masks, disinfectants and medicines and other essential items among those who needed them.

Campaign manager JPS Rathore said various front-line organizations in the BJP state have come together for the campaign, which will continue on May 29 and 30.

Lucknow Mahanagar Yuva Morcha had organized the camp at KGMU. Unit chairman Mukesh Sharma said there was a shortage of blood donors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Atal Bhojnalaya, created by the Atal Bihari Memorial Foundation, is also distributing disinfectants and masks among people, as well as food. The foundation also educates people about black fungi by organizing health camps.

The initiative was launched by Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak on May 21 on behalf of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pathak is the president of the foundation that runs Atal Bhojnalaya. It feeds at least 900 people every day. These include day laborers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors, taxi drivers and others. So far, more than 7,000 people have received food from Atal Bhojnalaya.

The foundation will provide free food to people until they need it, Pathak said.







