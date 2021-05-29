Dan Poulter asks Boris Johnson about addiction services





Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has warned that a piecemeal approach to drug and alcohol addiction programs across the country will lead to increased deaths across the country. He raised the issue in a parliamentary question to the Prime Minister this week – and Boris Johnson has promised him his concerns will be raised with the team that is currently investigating addiction services. Dr Poulter, MP for central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said that since the Health and Welfare Act 2012, local health agencies have purchased drug treatment services from outside agencies and that the number of people using them had decreased. Deaths from alcohol and opioid addiction have reached record levels. He called for drug addiction services to be brought back into the NHS. Mr Johnson said he would ensure Dr Poulter’s point is communicated to Dame Carol Black, who is currently conducting a review of addictions treatment services. Speaking after his question, Dr Poulter said he was happy to have raised the issue with Mr Johnson and hoped his response would ensure drug treatment remains an important issue for the government. Dr Poulter said: “I am encouraged that this is an issue that will be considered by Dame Carol’s review – there needs to be a more structured approach to drug treatment for both alcohol and opiates. . “I have now raised it with the Prime Minister and I very much hope that it can lead to meetings to really address the issue.” Dr Poulter works part-time at an NHS hospital in London and Mr Johnson took the opportunity to thank him and his colleagues for their work during the pandemic by answering his question.

