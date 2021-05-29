



Ti Gong Shanghai downtown art troupes and institutes will present classes in classical music, operas, theater and art on campuses to enhance the aesthetic and humanistic quality of local youth. The first group of 13 arts and theater troupes, including the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the Shanghai Yueju Opera, established an aesthetic education alliance over the weekend with seven Hunan Road sub-district primary and secondary schools in Xuhui. Seven courses covering reading and painting, film, drama, children’s performance, theatrical art, traditional Chinese opera and classical music were offered to the students. The Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Shangyin Opera House will hold lectures, music workshops and art lectures in schools, while inviting students to theaters. Students will also be able to perform and sing Yueju Opera under the direction of professional artists. Famous musicians from the symphony orchestra will promote classical music to students. The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will help students learn to appreciate and perform plays to improve their cooperation and communication skills, as well as to build self-confidence. Other alliance members include the Children’s Art Theater of China Welfare Institute, the Shanghai Film Museum, and the Xuhui Art Museum. President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of strengthening aesthetic education to ensure the healthy growth of the country’s youth, both physically and mentally. He noted that aesthetic education plays an important role in forming a more beautiful mind. Ti Gong Hunan Sub-District is in the central area of ​​the city’s Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Conservation Area, the largest and most famous among dozen of historic areas in Shanghai. It includes historic villas, former residences of cultural celebrities, art troupes and theaters as well as tall plane trees flanking the streets. The kilometer-long Wukang Road has been classified as “China’s Famous Historical and Cultural Street” by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The road and its surroundings are popular with tourists and citizens alike with Normandy Apartments, as well as the former residences of famous writer Ba Jin, designer Zhang Leping and Nie Er, the composer of the Chinese national anthem. The sub-district has gathered its cultural resources to host various artistic and cultural events to enrich the lives of citizens. More than 40 students and teachers attended the first art class at the Xuhui Historic Building Art Center on Wukang Road over the weekend. Civil servants and artists from art institutes shared the history and culture of their companies with elementary school students. “Ba Jin, the 20th century man of letters, said that books were the most important nutrient for him when he was young,” said Zhou Limin, curator of Ba Jin’s former residence (1904- 2005). Chen Lizhao, a senior resident living in Normandy Apartments, said the building gained its reputation because it was once the western gateway to the city’s downtown area. The students then took part in a guided tour of historic buildings and old residences. Ti Gong

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos