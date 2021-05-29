Connect with us

Once visited by PM Modi, Shimla’s iconic Indian cafe on the verge of closure

Located on Shimla’s Mall Road, the Indian Coffee House (ICH), an iconic restaurant visited by pillars from various fields, is struggling to keep up amid the Covid pandemic.

The popular cafe even saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit in December 2017. One hard-to-miss restaurant that is on everyone’s itinerary if they visit Shimla is on the verge of closure according to reports.

Managed on a cooperative basis, ICH staff have not been paid for a year. Most of the staff who come from Uttarakhand and UP have been reunited with their families and are unable to meet their monthly expenses.

“We desperately need support. The lock broke our backs so we are unable to stand and function. Time is really running out for us and we may soon disappear from the Shimla landscape, ”says Atma Ram, ICH Manager.

ICH, which attracts a clientele of intellectuals, government officials, retirees, judges, professors, legendary writers and long-time journalists, is operated on a “not-for-profit, no-loss” basis. There is no bank balance or source of funding to support the restaurant which employs 47 employees.

Sales, which hovered between Rs 1.25 and Rs 1.30 lakh per day, were affected by the foreclosure. The cafe, under government guidelines, only opens three hours a day and ends precipitously at 1 p.m. There are hardly any visitors except for a few former hires. The sale has declined to a minimum amount of Rs 1000 to 1200 per day.

During the 2020 lockdown, the cafe was closed and staff members left for their hometown.

“In November-December 2020 we saw a silver lining and sales also increased at least to meet minimum spend. Now it’s back to square one, and worse than last time. Liabilities have skyrocketed and are between Rs 2 and Rs 2.50 crore, ”says Atma Ram.

Bhagi Ram, one of the waiters, says, “We took out all of our savings and took out loans from friends and relatives to feed us. Covid is killing us all and has made our lives miserable ”.

The current plight of the ICH was highlighted by a social media post from an Arvind Upreti on May 26, who was joined within hours by hundreds of Shimla residents and coffee aficionados. They share their concern about the fate of the employees who work at ICH.

BD Sharma, Retired Public Relations Director of the Himachal Pradesh Government who has been a regular customer for 48-49 years, said: “The story of Atma Ram’s director and staff is synonymous with heart and appeal. to action by society to save heritage. and staff ”.

“We can think of a mechanism to support this iconic café. I am willing to contribute up to Rs 5000 if others agree as well. Besides tourists, there are thousands of coffee lovers who frequently go to the cafe. If all the daily visitors contribute Rs 2000 each, it will be equivalent to Rs 4 lakhs and we can provide an amount of around Rs 8000 to each coffee worker, which will give them some relief ”.

History

ICH has a story to celebrate. Dating back to 1957, the cafe has hosted visits from the country’s top dignitaries from former Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru whose photo sipping coffee hangs in the reception area at Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

It was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit that Indian coffee caught the world’s attention. In 2017, when he came to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the outgoing Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, Modi also visited the cafe.

Prime Minister Modi has often mentioned spending hours at the café with journalists and party officials during his tenure as General Secretary of BJP Himachal Pradesh.

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

