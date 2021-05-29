PSPA strives to improve the poor: Firdous





LAHORE: The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the Punjab Social Welfare Authority (PSPA) strives to improve the poor and deserving strata of society. Speaking to media from the Punjab Social Welfare Authority office with Vice President Jamal Nasir Cheema here on Thursday, she said the Bahimmat Buzurg program is a flagship program of the PTI government that provides decent social protection to people elderly, preferably women, above. the age of 65. This program was started with 2 billion rupees and under this program needy elderly people receive a monthly allowance of 2,000 rupees.

The special assistant said that the Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat program is the first of its kind to provide unconditional cash transfer to elderly transgender people with a benefit amount of Rs 3,000 per month and unconditional cash transfer to transgender people with disabilities with an amount benefit of Rs. 2000 per month. She said that the low literacy rate is an important problem, but the Punjab Social Welfare Authority plays an important role in increasing the literacy rate through the Zewar-e-Taleem program. She said the Zewar-e-Taleem program is a conditional cash transfer to girls enrolled in public sector schools in 16 districts with low literacy rates. These girls receive 1,000 rupees per month, in accordance with the 80% school attendance requirement. The aim of this initiative is to improve the enrollment and retention of girls in schools, she said.

SACM said a gang in DG Khan’s tribal areas committed inhumane acts due to long-standing hostility days ago. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while taking timely action, formally called a meeting of law enforcement officials and ordered them to initiate legal proceedings against the culprits. She said the government will not allow anyone to take justice into their own hands and play with human lives.

In response to a question, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting political dacoits with full determination and the government would spare no type of bandits and eradicate them. She said the state looked after national interests, not political interests. All state institutions support the government and we are determined to bring these gangs to justice. Whether it’s a Chottoo gang or a Mottoo gang, everyone will be brought to justice, she said. To another question, SACM said that the differences within the PML-N are visible. There are two distinct groups in the party who are fighting to capture the media screens and prove their loyalty to their respective masters.

She said a friendly match was being played to check the fitness of the players before the match. However, in the match against the opposition, all PTI members are united and fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

